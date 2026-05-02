Cleveland Cavaliers Future at Risk Ahead of Game 7 Against Toronto Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers will make significant changes this offseason if they can’t defeat the Toronto Raptors in Game 7 on Sunday night.

On Friday evening, the Cavaliers snatched a defeat from the jaws of victory after surging back in the second half. But RJ Barrett’s go-ahead three-pointer and Cleveland’s inability to effectively inbound the basketball paired with some curious coaching decisions from Kenny Atkinson pushed this series to Game 7.

The Cavaliers have the most expensive roster in the NBA, as Cavs owner Dan Gilbert has stated that he’s willing to foot the bill for a team that he believes could contend for a title. The Cavs are the lone NBA team in the second apron, as Gilbert put his money where his mouth was, absorbing luxury tax fines for this pricey and underperforming roster.

On paper, the Raptors are nowhere near as talented as the Cavaliers. On the hardwood, they’re one game away from forcing the Cavs to shake up their foundation this summer.

What changes could be made if the Cavs lose Game 7?

Atkinson’s decisionmaking came into view following Cleveland’s Game 6 loss in Toronto.

The second-year Cavs head coach didn’t have a challenge remaining in the second half. There were plenty of challengeable plays down the stretch, but the Cavaliers were unable to force the referees to go take another look.

At the end of the game, Atkinson had two timeouts remaining with less than 20 seconds remaining. Evan Mobley’s inbounds pass took awhile to develop and the Raptors blitzed Dennis Schroder once he caught the basketball. But instead of utilizing those timeouts, Atkinson watched on as his veteran point guard skipped the basketball back to Mobley, who fumbled it out of bounds, causing the turnover that set the stage for Barrett’s game-winner.

At the end of the game, another slow-developing inbounds play resulted in a contested three-point attempt from Mobley with less than two seconds remaining – a questionable playcall and shooter in the final possession.

If the Cavs can’t get through the Raptors in Game 7, Atkinson will feel the pressure of this team underachieving in a second-straight playoff appearance.

The roster isn’t safe, either

Further, if the Cavs can’t get through the Raptors, Game 7 could be the last time the core of this team suits up together.

To capitalize on Donovan Mitchell’s prime, the Cavs traded away injury-prone Darius Garland for James Harden, getting 10 years older with the idea of contending for a championship in this window. The Eastern Conference has never felt as open as it currently is, so the Cavs decided to make another big move.

But Mitchell has been wildly underwhelming in this series, and needs a big turnaround in Game 7.

If he can’t answer the bell, the Cavaliers will be forced to think long and hard about entertaining trade packages for the superstar that was supposed to expedite this rebuild this offseason. Mitchell has never made it out of the conference semifinals during his career and has vanished too many times during this first-round series against Toronto. Before the final year of Mitchell’s contract, the Cavaliers could find themselves in a tricky situation with their best player.

The Cavs will also have to make decisions on Harden’s future with the team and potential interest from the Milwaukee Bucks in Evan Mobley for a trade package centered around Giannis Antetokounmpo. Could the Cavs seek a reunion with LeBron James? Everything will be and should be explored following another early playoff exit.

Following last year’s disappointing playoff defeat against the Indiana Pacers, Mitchell quipped that the Cavs could go 82-0 next season and nobody would care. He was right. The Cavs finished the regular season with 52 wins and secured the No. 4 seed in the East despite overcoming injuries all season. There was so much pressure heading into the fourth postseason in Cleveland.

The Cavs are finally healthy in the playoffs without any excuses and find themselves heading into a must-win game against the team that they wanted to face in Round 1.

If they shrink in the moment again? You better believe that significant changes will be on the horizon.