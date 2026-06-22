Cavaliers Exercise Fourth-Year Option on Craig Porter Jr.

The transaction season has begun for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they have picked up the fourth-year option on guard Craig Porter Jr.

Coming out of Wichita State in 2023, Porter Jr. went undrafted and signed with the Cavaliers on a two-way deal during the offseason before having his contract converted to a full NBA deal in February of 2024. Since having his deal converted, Porter Jr. has seen his play go up year by year during his three-year stint with the Cavaliers.

2026 Season in review:

In the 2025-26 season, Craig hit his career high in games played, as well as minutes per game at 17.9. Though he did see a major boost in his playing time, he had the worst shooting season of his career, shooting just 45% from the floor, just under 36% from the perimeter, and 60% from the free-throw line.

Though his shooting numbers were down, you saw the glimpses of what people love about Porter Jr. He has his best rebounding season so far averaging 3.4 Rebound per game, including 2.1 offensive boards a game as well as his play making taking a step forward with a career high 3.2 assists per game.

After the Cavaliers made their big moves at the trade deadline to acquire Dennis Schroeder, Keon Ellis, and James Harden, Porter Jr.'s playing time shrank quite a bit as he was placed lower on the depth chart.

What does this mean for the Cavaliers in 2027?

Although the franchise did pick up Craig Porter Jr's option, that doesn't guarantee that he will be on the roster. Porter Jr isn't a player necessarily targeted highly by other NBA teams, but now, if the Cavs do look to make the moves we expect them to get under the second apron;, they can now throw Porter in trades if need be.

Porter Jr's Profile as a player:

Feb 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Craig Porter Jr. (9) is defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard Jordan Miller (22) in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Although he is a smaller guard, Craig Porter Jr has earned his stripes as an aggressive, gritty guard who always has constant effort. A guy you can say does the dirty work to keep his job.

He has been a key part of past rotations. Will Porter stay with the team, or can we expect to see him as a throw-in to any trades the team makes before the new season begins? As the Cavs decide their next steps, they at least have this card as an additional option.