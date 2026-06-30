Cavaliers Expected to Shop These Two Guards as Pursuit of LeBron James Intensifies

The Cleveland Cavaliers are preparing to make a push for LeBron James.

On Tuesday, June 30, news broke that James was expected to move on from the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, which is expected to be his final year of professional basketball. The 41-year-old will enter his 24th campaign with a new organization, something that had been speculated for months since the Lakers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs.

The Cavs are likely shopping Max Strus and Dennis Schroder on the trade market to open up flexibility to pursue LeBron James.



If Cleveland can create space, another return to where it all started to finish out his career could be appealing to James. https://t.co/eVAXdZluVo — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) June 30, 2026

With such news breaking, NBA Insider Jake Weinbach reported that the Cavaliers are likely shopping guards Max Strus and Dennis Schroder to create space for James on the roster.

Both guards are taking up a big chunk of Cleveland's books, with Strus reportedly having a cap hit of $16,660,836 and Schroder holding $14,809,200. Currently, that ranks them as the fourth and fifth highest earners on the roster, with Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Donovan Mitchell as the only others making more money.

To create space for James, the Cavaliers would need to move on from both of them and potentially one of Allen or Mobley.

Just a few days ago, veteran guard James Harden, who the Cavaliers acquired at the 2025-26 NBA Trade Deadline, declined his player option with the intention to re-sign on a long-term deal. While no contract has been announced yet, the likely reason why is that the front office is waiting to see if they can secure James.

Pairing two of the best shooters in league history with a young, high-ceiling roster that also includes Mitchell could bring the Cavaliers back into the same contention they found in 2016.

May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) moves the ball while defended by New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) in the first quarter during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The King Could Return

James, a 22-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion, is still playing at a high level, having posted 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists a night this past season.

In the playoffs, James had ups and downs, but still nearly played 40 minutes a night with averages of 23.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists a night. While the Lakers were viewed as a strong squad, they didn't mesh well enough to make a deep run, being eliminated in the second round.

However, whichever team ends up snagging James will immediately be thrust into contention for next season's NBA title race, especially considering it will be his final season and he is expected to leave it all out on the hardwood.

As of now, there is no official indication on where he will decide to take his talents.

With plenty of teams chomping at the bit, the Cavaliers will have to get their ducks in a row quickly. Making moves now is going to be important if they want to try and free up space in time to give James a legitimate opportunity to return home.

Earlier this week, James was reportedly spotted in Ohio, first at a local golf course and later wearing a St. Vincent-St. Mary High School T-shirt, his alma mater. While he could simply be fueling speculation, his appearance has reignited conversation throughout Cleveland about whether a return is on the table.

Reports that the Cavaliers' front office is creating roster flexibility through potential trades have only added to the growing buzz.