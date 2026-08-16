3 Moves Cleveland Cavs Must Make Before Training Camp

The 2026 offseason has felt like a dream Cavs fan can’t wake up from. Perhaps that is being a little dramatic, but perhaps it is not. The team failed to land LeBron James, which stunned thousands. The decision to wait a few extra weeks and then go to the Sixers left the squad without their big starting small forward.

They have been rumored to be linked to both Peyton Watson and Jonathan Kuminga for over a month now. Dean Wade and Keon Ellis also walked in free agency, removing two key wing defenders from the rotation.

But for all the moves that haven’t been made yet, a lot has to be done by Cleveland before training camp. Let’s assess.

Re-Sign James Harden

James Harden will be signing with Cleveland soon and that won’t surprise anybody. The two parties agreed they would wait for everything else to finish before a signing took place. The 11X All-Star was acquired for Darius Garland at the deadline and filled the starting point guard role left vacant due to injuries for much of the first half of the season.

NBA Twitter has tossed some rumors via articles that the Cavs could swing for Kevin Durant by moving Harden along with Jarrett Allen, though there doesn’t appear to be any truth to this as a possibility. The Beard will be on his way back to the 216, pairing with Donovan Mitchell in trying to make some Cavs history.

Solve The Small Forward Crisis

Crisis is absolutely the word to describe the small forward situation in Cleveland. Max Strus missed the first 67 games last year before finally returning and giving the team a lift. Jaylon Tyson looked strong on the days when he was tossed in at SF. And of course, Dean Wade was the guy in the playoffs, though as mentioned above, he inked a deal with the Sixers.

Strus has been linked to trade rumors for the much of the summer following his third season with the Cavs. With just one season left on the four-year deal he signed upon joining the team, the team has been trying to use his contract to acquire one of Peyton Watson or Jonathan Kuminga. Both of them are a bit taller and longer, providing a bit more slashing, size, and athleticism.

The reason for this “crisis” is that it has taken this long to figure it out. Dennis Schröder was shipped to the Hornets along with some cash for Tre Mann on Monday. Now that the first domino has fallen, this resolution should come a bit quicker.

Commit to the Bit

All this section is here for is to say is that Jarrett Allen should be sticking around. He has been reportedly on trade deadline for years now, though he obviously still remains with the squad. The Fro has been a huge presence in the paint on both ends, and delivered in Game 7 against the Raptors.

Trade rumors and suggestions can spread like wildfire, with thousands re-sharing anything they see and suddenly becoming enamored with the possibility. The ups and downs of the trade machine’s existence in a nutshell. There is a lot of talent in Cleveland. And yes, the East got a whole lot better around them.

Donovan Mitchell signed his extension. The team held on to Evan Mobley and plans to re-sign Harden. Commit to the four by making a claim that Jarrett Allen isn’t going anywhere. He likely won’t be necessary to move in order to acquire one of Kuminga or Watson.