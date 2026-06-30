Cavs LeBron Dream Is Still Alive

You did read that news correctly. According to ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania, LeBron James informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the team can move on without him as he is going elsewhere.

BREAKING: LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/zzVk6xUVF1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

This is amazing news for all the Cavs fans all over the world. The chance at a LeBron reunion has been speculated all offseason and the next step in that process has begun.

41-year old James is likely looking at his final season in the NBA and ending it with his home team would be poetic. LeBron was drafted by Cleveland, led them to their first and only NBA Championship and leads the team in almost every major category.

Cleveland has clearly had one piece of their team missing. That starting small forward spot has been a major talking point this offseason. Whether it was retaining Dean Wade, which seems less likely as the days go on, or promoting Jaylon Tyson to a full time starter after two seasons of development.

Now Cleveland has the chance to improve it even more and bring back their king.

However, there is at least one other team in this race that the Cleveland Cavaliers will have to face once again in their storied history.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State is once again battling it out with the Cavaliers, but not in the NBA Finals.

According to recent reports, the Warriors are looking to bring LeBron into team with his good friends Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to try and win a championship together one last time.

LeBron making the move to the Warriors would sting, especially after the history between these two teams. They met each other in four straight NBA Finals and despite neither team looking like they did 10 years ago, still keep that rivalry going.

It is understandable for James to make the move to San Francisco over Cleveland at this current moment. They have more money to work with than the Cavaliers do.

Making This Happen



Multiple trades would need to happen for Cleveland to get well under the second apron or potentially even the first apron.

This could very well mean that guys like Max Strus and Dennis Schroder may have their time in Cleveland come to an end. Trading both of them would free nearly $30 million in the Cavs salary cap situation.

Along with that, James Harden declined his player option to free up over $10 million for a massive pay cut to help Cleveland make some space to build up the team.

Cleveland is in a prime opportunity for an NBA Championship and bringing back LeBron James could be that missing piece.