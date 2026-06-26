Cavaliers Missed Out on This Potential UDFA Gem During NBA Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers may have just missed out on a potential big time NBA player looking back on the 2026 NBA Draft.

During the NBA Draft, the Cavaliers already had decided to trade out of the first round, ultimately selecting guard Meleek Thomas from Arkansas. Thomas ended being their only pick through the two rounds of the draft, but there could have been another.

It’s no secret that from time to time, NBA prospects slip down the draft boards and are taken much later than expected. Cleveland is said to have been waiting on one player in particular to sign as an undrafted free agent, but he was scooped up by another team with one of the last picks.

According to Cavs and NBA reporter Chris Fedor, Cleveland had planned on signing Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli as an undrafted free agent if he hadn’t been taken in the draft. Martinelli ended up being selected No. 55 overall at the end of the second round.

#Cavs were planning to sign Nick Martinelli to a two-way contract if he went undrafted. Martinelli just got drafted No. 55 instead. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) June 25, 2026

The hoping and planning didn’t pan out for the Cavs, and based on how Martinelli’s career pans out, it could come back to haunt Cleveland. Here’s how missing out on Martinelli could impact the Cavs.

Martinelli would have brought undeniable size to Cleveland’s front court

If you look at the Cavaliers roster from this past season, and you scroll through to find who their best forward was, it will probably take two seconds to realize they had no proven option to even consider for a starting role.

Among their rostered forwards, only two actually earned themselves minutes that are even the slightest bit notable. Those two being Larry Nance Jr., and Dean Wade, while Nae’Qwan Tomlin did play a bit as well. None of those names impressed last season.

Dean Wade has the size, but he’s the only forward who saw regular minutes, especially in the playoffs. Now, it’s not that Martinelli would have immediately stepped in as an everyday forward, but say he blossoms quickly into one, then it would be another big “what if?”

Martinelli impressed during his four-year career at Northwestern, showing how impactful he can be his final two seasons. This past season, Martinelli averaged 23 PPG with six rebounds and two assists. That’s more than impressive for a big man his size.

Mar 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Just by doing a brain comparison between Martinelli and Dean Wade, it’s clear that the play on the court is nowhere close. Dean Wade averaged six points all season as a top option for Cleveland and had a worse three-point percentage compared to Martinelli.

If the Cavs really wanted Martinelli, they should have traded back into the second round to get him, but instead they tried the waiting game. Good things typically come to those who wait, but not in this case.

It’s to be determined if Cleveland will be active this offseason to significantly improve their roster. Targeting a forward would be more than ideal, even if they continue to show interest in pulling off a blockbuster trade for Boston’s Jaylen Brown.