Dennis Schroder is Most Likely Cavaliers Player to be Traded Before NBA Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers are ready to make an offseason pitstop at the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night.

With plenty of speculation as to who the Cavaliers could select with their No. 29 overall first round pick, there’s also been a lot of talk surrounding potential trade candidates.

Whether it be a big-time trade or more of a depth move, the week leading up to or the week of the NBA Draft is always a popular time for players to be moved. One Cavaliers player that could be shipped off on Tuesday is guard Dennis Schroder.

Schroder, an 18-year NBA veteran, is no stranger to a change of scenery, as he’s been on 11 different teams during his career. While still serviceable, his trade value could be enough to convince teams to call Cleveland about a trade.

Nothing is concrete as of now, but throughout the day, that could change. Here’s why Schroder could be traded before tonight’s NBA Draft.

His veteran leadership could be used on a much younger team

There’s no question that 18 seasons of NBA basketball puts a player in the upper echelon of experience, and that’s exactly what Dennis Schroder has. That was one of the main reasons why Cleveland went out and acquired Schroder via trade in February.

He was never brought in to be a starter by any means, which speaks to his career lows in virtually all major categories. His fire and tenacity off the bench however were something that the Cavaliers desperately needed off the bench to make a deep playoff run.

When Schroder came off the bench, it was typically when one of either Donovan Mitchell or James Harden were subbed out, so he was taking the ball up the court more times than not. With a mid-game rotation led by Schroder’s experience, it did appear to help their young rising stars.

After falling victim to a series sweep in the Eastern Conference Finals, it’s more apparent that Cleveland needs to find a way to upgrade their roster, specifically their depth, to make another deep run next season. Schroder could easily be used in a trade to make that happen.

Younger NBA teams around the league that are looking for improved results next season could most definitely use a veteran like Schroder. It’s unlikely he’ll find starting minutes anywhere, but it could be a win-win for both sides if a team can get Schroder while giving up a player that the Cavaliers view as a necessary piece to build a championship-caliber roster.

What could a Schroder trade look like for the Cavaliers

If a team really wants to make a trade with Cleveland, they’ll need to be willing to give up a player that the Cavs could use in a much larger role than the 21 averaged minutes Schroder gave.

Looking back on the trade that brought Schroder to Cleveland, they gave up De’Andre Hunter, who was a younger, more feasible option down the stretch. He hadn’t been living up to his expectations, but with time could have easily corrected his on-court issues.

That takes us to today, where the Cavs need another player similar to Hunter to plug into this roster to provide consistent play off the bench. Cleveland is littered with guards on the roster, so it would be smart to see if a forward could be made available in a trade scenario.

Even so, Cleveland could even look to trade out of their No. 29 overall draft position with Schroder included to bring in a player with league experience.

Throughout the day, plenty of speculation is expected to stir surrounding what Cleveland could do leading up to tonight. Don’t be surprised if a deal is made that includes a veteran player like Dennis Schroder.