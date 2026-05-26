Cavaliers Packaging Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen Could Get LeBron James Deal Done

The Cleveland Cavaliers' 2026 offseason has begun.

And with that, so have the countless trade conversations and rumors.

On Monday, May 25, the Cavaliers fell to the New York Knicks, 130-94, dropping Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Such a loss completed the sweep for the Knicks, bouncing the Cavaliers out of this year's playoffs.

Just months ago, the Cavaliers were deemed to be the team to beat, especially considering the fact that the front office traded for veteran guard James Harden. But that team-altering much didn't end up pushing the Cavaliers over the hill; instead, it resulted in them tumbling right back down it.

Now, with expectations of being even better in the upcoming 2026-27 campaign, ESPN's Brian Windhorst has begun to explore what paths can put this team in a position to make it to the NBA championship.

"If you're willing to touch the idea of Jarrett Allen, if you're willing to touch the idea of Evan Mobley, there will be other options, and you explore that pathway," Windhorst said. "That pathway could lead you to LeBron James."

"If you're willing to touch the idea of Jarrett Allen, if you're willing to touch the idea of Evan Mobley, there will be other options, and you explore that pathway. That pathway could lead you to LeBron James," - @WindhorstESPN on the Cavs offseason options. https://t.co/X45lWCmCmL pic.twitter.com/FBukaeDTCZ — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 26, 2026

Ever since LeBron James left Cleveland following the 2018 NBA Finals, his name has consistently resurfaced in Cavaliers rumors whenever the offseason arrives. After all, James began his career in Cleveland and delivered the franchise's first NBA championship in 2016.

With Father Time continuing to tighten it's grip on who many believe is the G.O.A.T of the sport, speculation surrounding one final return to Cleveland has heated up.

As of now, though, all signs are pointing towards The King not taking a pay cut in free agency to sign with the Cavaliers, which makes the ability to acquire him more difficult.

Such a Decision To Commit Wouldn't Be Cheap... For Anyone

As Windhorst mentioned, the only real opportunity that the Cavaliers' front office would have to land James would result in them moving both Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

Currently, they sit with a total cap of $260.3 million on the books, with Mobley accounting for roughly $50 million and Allen taking up $28 million. If they can move the both of them and somehow wiggle around the restrictions in place, they'd have the space for James.

"Once you [the Cavaliers] get out of the second apron," Windhorst continued, "You open up the ability to make a sign and trade deal, where you could trade something for Lebron."

However, no matter how they approached such a move, it would create plenty of hoops to jump through.

Mobley has slowly developed over the past few campaigns into a decent offensive threat, but is more so known for his defensive abilities. Teams would be chomping at the bit for a player like him who is under control for the next few campaigns and has a high ceiling. Allen, on the other hand, may have a bit of a weaker market, but still possesses value in the rebounding and post-game.

Moving either player would be a massive gamble, especially since neither is in the later half of their careers yet, whereas James likely has one more season to go until he hangs up his shoes.

If Cleveland were to move ahead with trading away Mobley and Allen, freeing up space for a superstar to come to The Land, it would show the front office believes the window of opportunity to take home another NBA Finals trophy is small.

Whether that leads to a reunion with James remains to be seen, but as conversations continue to swirl about what the Cavaliers will do this offseason, the speculation will only grow further.