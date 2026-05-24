Cavs Game 3 Loss Proves They Need LeBron James Reunion

The New York Knicks proved that they are a better team than the Cleveland Cavaliers during the blowout in Game 3.

More alarming than any x’s and o’s or Kenny Atkinson’s bizarre rotations was the complete lack of heart showcased in Game 3. Several times this postseason, the Cavs have lacked the urgency required to win in the NBA Playoffs. It’s the reason why they’re on the brink of elimination, and one game away from examining serious changes this offseason.

The good news for the Cavs? There’s a free agent available this offseason that would certainly showcase a better desire to win than what was displayed on Saturday night.

Cavs must pursue LeBron reunion this offseason

LeBron James would never allow a team to have this poor of an attitude in the postseason. Even when James was on overmatched teams in 2017 and 2018 against Kevin Durant’s Golden State Warriors, they would at minimum show more fight than what was displayed in this year’s Eastern Conference Finals.

The Cavs told the basketball universe that they’re in a “win now mode” by trading Darius Garland for James Harden. This postseason, Harden has looked every bit of 36. Even though he’s more available than Garland, he’s not elevating the team at an All-Star level. Donovan Mitchell hasn’t been perfect, and the Knicks have found ways to slow down Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, who still don’t feel utilized correctly.

James fits this roster like a glove, and the Cavaliers must make an aggressive recruitment effort early in free agency.

Harden likely isn’t going anywhere, since the Cavs reportedly have some sort of handshake agreement on a new contract. Mitchell is a top-10 player, but maybe both parties decide to wait on that $70 million annual extension. Mobley has taken small, consistent leaps in each postseason and could eventually turn into the face of the franchise. This offseason, there will be chatter of a swap with the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo. But perhaps the Cavs could see if James could finish Mobley’s development heading into his age 25 season.

Most importantly, LeBron would give the Cavaliers something they don’t currently have – a playoff riser.

Trading for Harden was always a bit puzzling, especially because of his postseason woes. Even though Mitchell has gotten out of the second round for the first time in his career, it seems like his usage takes a toll on his body each postseason. Adding LeBron certainly wouldn’t help the Cavs get any younger. But that doesn’t seem to be the focus of this organization right now.

They want another championship, and it’s time to pick up the phone and call the guy who won them their first one.