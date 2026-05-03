Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Game 7 Tonight: Time, Channel, Breakdown

Game 7. Two words that every basketball fan loves unless it's your favorite team. The Cleveland Cavaliers love to keep their fans on edge as they played in a devastatingly close Game 6 on Friday.

Evan Mobley was once again the man of the night as he tied the game at 104 with 11 seconds remaining. A 23-12 fourth quarter scoring comparison had the Cavs sending the game into the first overtime of the series.

Late in overtime multiple calls that were later determined to be in Cleveland's favor ruined their chances.

At that moment, all the excitement faded as RJ Barrett shot a three that bounced seemingly six feet up off the rim and in as the Raptors won 112-110 and sent the series to a Game 7.

The message around the team postgame was simple. Defend home court. Donovan Mitchell had nothing more to say besides that. This team has guys that have experienced a Game 7 in their careers.

A major concern right now is not the game, but more of what could happen after if the Cavs lose. Being in the second apron getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs, changes would surely be made.

Cleveland and Toronto are tied in almost every major statistic going into Game 7. They both have 669 points, both are shooting 47% from the field. Of these numbers, only one major statistic goes in the Cavs favor, rebounds.

Cleveland is outrebounding Toronto 253 to 249.

One of the bigger takeaways of the Cavs Game 6 was rebounding. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley did well getting the offensive boards and limiting the Raptors transition scoring.

Tonight, the Cavs are heading into their ninth Game 7. They currently sit on a 6-2 record in these games.

Where to watch the Raptors at Cavs game?

Channel: NBC/Peacock

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Cavs: No Reported Injuries

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) is out for the series. Brandon Ingram (heel) is questionable.

Potential Starting Lineups

Raptors

Ja’Kobe Walter

RJ Barrett

Brandon Ingram

Scottie Barnes

Jakob Poeltl

Cavs

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Max Strus

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Raptors at Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -8.5

O/U: 211.5

Best Bet: Mobley over 25 PTS. +560.

Cavaliers 113, Raptors 105: It's obvious the three point shooting will not be a thing the Cavs will stop, so it goes down to really limiting every opportunity in the post.

Jarrett Allen allows just 51% in the post when he is the defender, which was top five in the NBA. Being dominant in the post can carry this team to the win if Toronto is struggling to hit shots.

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