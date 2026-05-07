Cavaliers Rotation Adjustments That Could Shift Result Ahead of Game 2

The Cavaliers lost an embarrassing 111-101 road game to the Pistons on Tuesday.

This loss, while only being Game 1, felt quite ugly for the Cavs.

So what exactly happened?

Let’s start with Jarrett Allen getting into extremely early foul trouble. However, it is how Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson handled Allen’s foul situation that baffled fans.

After Allen picked up his fourth foul, many fans expected him to sit until the fourth quarter. However, Atkinson basically benched Allen outright. We saw only a few more possessions out of Allen for the remainder of the game.

As Thomas Bryant struggled, Kenny watched, while Allen sat with two fouls to give. This felt like a coaching lapse by Atkinson.

During this stretch, the Cavs were still within single digits and actively trying to win the game. The move to roll with Bryant felt like the waving of the white flag by Atkinson and his Cavaliers.

Although they went on to keep the game competitive, one can only wonder if more minutes out of Allen would’ve given the Cavs a better chance to win had Bryant not played 10 minutes.

More personnel lapses in Game 1

The rotation mismanagement didn’t stop with Allen. Atkinson also mismanaged Dean Wade’s minutes.

If there is one thing that regular Cavs viewers remember from our matchups with the Pistons earlier in the season, it’s that Wade plays exceptional defense against Cade Cunningham.

However, despite logging 28 minutes, Wade logged many of his minutes while Cunningham was off the floor.

This was an especially puzzling move out of Atkinson. While Cunningham was mostly kept in check, Wade is known for holding Cade to some of his worst performances in an otherwise MVP caliber season.

Wade logging minutes with Cunningham on the bench makes little sense in the context of this series.

While Wade is a tremendous player and deserves the minutes he’s been getting, Cunningham logged 42 minutes on Tuesday. There isn’t a rational explanation as to why Wade shouldn’t be logging all of his 28 minutes in unison with Cade being on the floor.

For all of the stat-heads out there, that still leaves you with 14 minutes where Cade needs to be guarded by somebody other than Dean Wade.

If Atkinson really wants to win Game 2, he will play Wade opposite of Cunningham as often as he can. In addition, the only reason Allen should log less than 20 minutes for the remainder of the playoffs is if he actually fouls out.