Cavaliers vs Knicks Tactical Breakdown: 3 Ways Cleveland Can Beat New York

The Cleveland Cavaliers have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals to take on the New York Knicks. The Cavs have not been in this spot in over a decade, while the Knicks are looking for revenge after losing in last year’s Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks have been one of the hottest teams this postseason, and they are coming off ample rest after dismantling the 76ers in the Conference Semifinals.

Here are three ways the Cavaliers can make it to the NBA Finals despite being series underdogs.

Defense

Both the Knicks and the Cavs have high-octane offenses. They are both more than capable of playing stout defense when it matters, too. If the Cavaliers want to win this series, they will need to play their A+ defense every game of the series.

Jalen Brunson will not stop attacking the basket and getting to the free-throw line. Karl-Anthony Towns is a high-level playmaker who can run the offense. OG Anunoby is likely to return, and Josh Hart can do a little of everything in the most annoying ways possible.

It will be up to Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley to clog the paint and make life difficult for both Brunson and Towns. They will need to take advantage of any Mitchell Robinson minutes and keep him off the offensive glass and look to foul him whenever he is open for a layup or dunk.

The most important aspect of the defense is the three-point shooting. The Knicks ranked third in the NBA in three-point percentage at 37.6% on the season. The Cavaliers were in the bottom five in basketball in three-point defense, allowing 37.2% of threes to go in. That number must come down if the Cavaliers want to keep the games close.

Bench play

May 9, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (2) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) during the second half of game three in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Kenny Atkinson made changes throughout the Pistons series to his starting lineup, which therefore changes the bench rotations. Dean Wade started most games with Max Strus coming off the bench. In Game 7, Strus got the start over Wade, and the team dominated. Regardless of who gets the start, the bench needs to show up.

The Cavaliers did not have a great bench this season, ranking 25th in the NBA with 33.4 points per game. Granted, Strus missed 67 games with an injury, and Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder did not arrive until the trade deadline, but the bench output must increase. There will be minutes where Jalen Brunson and Towns will not be on the floor, and it will be up to the bench to take advantage of that.

Fortunately, the Knicks' bench was even worse this season, scoring 31.6 points per game. That is largely because the starters see a lot of minutes, and players like Mitchell Robinson are not in the game to score points.

Sam Merrill will need to be huge this series, and the odd man out between Strus and Wade will need to be huge this series. Schroder and Ellis, when afforded opportunities, must deliver. The minutes without the Knicks top players will be few and far between, but those are the minutes this team must take advantage of.

Three-point shooting

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) shoots in the first half against the Detroit Pistons during game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

As alluded to before, the Knicks are really good at shooting the three. The Cavaliers are pretty darn good, too. Sam Merrill has come to life, James Harden can hit his patented step-back at will, and Donovan Mitchell can turn it on at any given point.

As a team, the Cavs ranked 16th in the NBA at 35.7% on threes. The Cavaliers will need to drain any wide-open threes they can, as the Knicks defense is tough and will close out shots more often than not. James Harden cannot turn into a pumpkin like he tends to do in the playoffs, and Sam Merrill needs to remain as fearless as ever. Even players like Evan Mobley and Max Strus should not shy away from the shot if it is there.

That being said, do not chuck up threes that are contested and not smart. Move the ball around, find the best shot, but do not be afraid to kick it out to a wing waiting for his opportunity to lace a long ball.

This will be a competitive series between two really good teams that can thrive offensively and defensively any given night. The Cavs have struggled on the road this postseason, but the road Game 7 win likely changed their fortunes.

They have a tough row to hoe ahead of them, but tough does not mean impossible.