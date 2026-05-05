Cavaliers vs. Pistons Tactical Breakdown: 3 Ways Cleveland Can Beat Detroit

Styles make fights. That's the saying we often hear when it comes to matchups. The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons certainly have two styles that will line up with each other to make this an interesting series.

The Cavaliers high-powered offense will go against the Pistons' extremely talented defense. The irresistible force meets the immovable object. This series will be a battle. These two teams battled to a stalemate in their regular-season series, with the Cavs winning the bookends of the series. This is the matchup Cleveland wanted, the road they felt was their best way to get over the second-round hump.

Now the big question is, can we live up to what they wanted, or will this be a careful what you wish for scenario?

The Cavs have a few advantages that make me believe they can win this series. Here are three big ways the Cavs can win and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2018.

Force the Pistons Offense into Half-Court Basketball:

Like the Toronto Raptors, the Pistons are a much better team in transition than they are when they set their offense.

Outside of Cade Cunningham, the Pistons lack a lot of secondary creation.

While they do have shooters like Duncan Robinson and Tobias Harris, the Cavs' offensive abilities will likely take Robinson off the floor, similar to how he was used last year as a member of the Miami Heat. If the Cavs can avoid costly turnovers and continue to create more shots with offensive rebounds, they will have a big advantage over the Pistons.

Throw Multiple Bodies at Cade Cunningham:

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Cunningham will be selected for an All-NBA team when that is announced.

He had an incredible season and has been really good since coming back from a collapsed lung injury toward the end of the season. While he had a great year, his matchups vs the Cavaliers were not his best. In the four matchups this season, Cunningham shot 34% from the floor and 17% from three. The Cavs were able to have success with players like Jaylon Tyson and Dean Wade to make things really hard for Cade.

Cunningham is the head of the snake, and if the Cavs can keep making things difficult for him, then that will give the Cavs a leg up.

Pack the Paint:

The Pistons are a physical team that loves to crash the glass and make their opponents very uncomfortable. They love to attack the boards, and they are not a great shooting team.

If the Cavs force the Pistons to shoot 3's and keep their physical attitude from Game 7 with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, this is a simpler way to win this series. The Pistons' All-Star big Jalen Duren really struggled in the Pistons' round one series vs the Orlando Magic, and the Cavs have better bigs than Orlando. The Cavs need to make the Pistons shoot; they struggled with this throughout the Magic series, leading to them needing to push a three-game win streak to eliminate Orlando after falling down 3-1.

If Allen and Mobley can get rebounds and stop the Pistons in the paint, this can be a really tough series for Detroit.