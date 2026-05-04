Detroit’s 3-1 Comeback Shows Pistons Are Built for NBA Title Grind

With their backs against the wall, Detroit responded by winning three straight games.

The comeback echoed the 2003 Pistons, also a No. 1 seed, who trailed the No.8 Orlando Magic 3-1 before rallying to take the series. That group advanced to the Eastern Conference finals and, one year later, won their third NBA title, a run that jumpstarted its championship rise of the "Going To Work" Pistons.

Now, 23 years later, this Pistons team has taken its own first meaningful step, securing their first playoff series victory at Little Caesars Arena.

Several key takeaways underscore Detroit’s growth and highlight the strides it has made toward becoming a legitimate contender that is ready to take the difficult playoff journey toward a championship.

Cade Cunningham proved ready for the moment

It starts with Cunningham. A year ago, he experienced his first playoff series, one that came with clear highs and lows. His late-game inefficiency stood out, largely tied to a lack of playoff conditioning. This offseason, he addressed that weakness, and the growth showed.

Players in NBA history to total 225+ PTS and 50+ AST in a single playoff series:



Cade Cunningham (Round 1, 2026)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Round 2, 2021)

Luka Dončić (Round 1, 2021)

LeBron James (Round 1, 2018 and Conference Finals, 2018)

Jerry West (NBA Finals, 1969)

Oscar… https://t.co/1apd9ouKlt pic.twitter.com/K5yt1rSHPo — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) May 3, 2026

Cunningham averaged 32 points, 5.7 rebounds and seven assists in the series, finishing as a plus-7. He also shot 46 percent from 3-point range on seven attempts per game, a significant jump from the 18 percent he shot on five attempts in his first postseason appearance.

After the Pistons fell behind 3-1, Cunningham elevated his play on both ends. Over the final three games, he averaged 36 points, five rebounds and 6.7 assists, along with 2.7 combined steals and blocks. He shot 52 percent from the field, 61 percent from 3-point range and 89 percent from the free throw line. His defining moment came in a do-or-die Game 5, when he scored 45 points on 13-of-23 shooting.

Defensively, he also took on the challenge of guarding Paolo Banchero at times, holding his own in isolation, as a help defender and on late contests.

Cade and Paolo ended up guarding each other a ton in this series. Here are the final numbers:



Cade (guarded by Paolo): 41 pts, 3 TOVs, 14/28 FG (61.6% TS)



Paolo (guarded by Cade): 39 pts, 5 TOVs, 13/37 FG (46.1% TS) — Carson Breber (@Carsobi) May 3, 2026

After the Game 1 loss, Cunningham said he was “excited” about how the series would push them. And It did just that, especially for him. By the end, he looked like a player operating with complete control, no longer reacting to the defense, but dictating the game as if it were just him, the ball and an empty gym.

Ausar Thompson thrived in his role

May 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles the ball against Detroit Pistons guard-forward Ausar Thompson (9) in the first quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Thompson introduced himself in the first round. Often labeled by basketball talking heads as simply a non-shooter and viewed as the lesser-known twin of Amen Thompson, he made it clear how essential he is to the Detroit Pistons.

He plays like a cornerback with elite instincts, reading actions in real time and disrupting entire possessions.

Whether rotating from the weak side to block Wendell Carter Jr. at the rim or jumping passing lanes for steals, Thompson’s presence was constant. But he was just as dominant in man-to-man. Slowing down Desmond Bane was a priority, and Thompson frequently drew the assignment. On one possession, Bane appeared to shake free for a baseline jumper, only for Thompson to recover and swat the shot into the stands, a sequence that captured his defensive impact.

Ausar Thompson is the youngest player ever to record 15+ STL & 15+ BLK in a playoff series. pic.twitter.com/Ajk1WLuE1M — Real App (@realapp) May 3, 2026

For the series, Thompson averaged 2.3 steals and 2.3 blocks, totaling 16 of each. That production matched Marcus Smart in steals and Victor Wembanyama in blocks during the series. He showed himself to be a rare two-way defensive force, and his overall impact extended well beyond the box score.

His highlight was In Game 5, where he filled the box score with 15 rebounds, five steals and two blocks. He led both teams in rebounds and stocks, controlling the details of the game with his rare athleticism, high IQ and relentless motor.

Tobias Harris was the release valve offensively

There is not much to overcomplicate here. Harris was steady throughout. He served as the release valve whenever the Detroit Pistons halfcourt offense stalled. For the series, he averaged 21.6 points and eight rebounds, punctuated by a 30-point, nine-rebound and three-steal performance in Game 7.

Tobias: “We did a great job of blocking out the noise and staying connected as a group.” pic.twitter.com/5A4FNQrRuy — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) May 3, 2026

Big Ideas

Jalen Duren delivered his best performance in Game 7. He finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds for his first double-double of the series and anchored the paint defensively. It was a version of Duren that more closely resembled the All-Star level he reached during the season. With the Cleveland Cavaliers up next, his offensive confidence matters, but his ability to control the glass will be even more critical. He grabbed six of Detroit’s 11 offensive rebounds in Game 7.

Daniss Jenkins also found his rhythm, scoring 16 points while shooting 4-for-5 from 3-point range. His role remains vital in allowing Cade Cunningham to play off the ball. His ability to handle, initiate and convert catch-and-shoot opportunities adds another layer to Detroit’s offense.

Rebounds and Turnovers

The biggest swing in the series came in two areas: rebounding and turnovers. In Games 5 through 7, Detroit won the rebounding battle and edged the turnover margin across that stretch. That shift created less second-chance opportunities while limiting extra possessions off turnovers for the Orlando Magic. Once those areas were cleaned up, Orlando struggled to consistently generate offense.

That formula will be tested in the next round. Cleveland presents a different challenge, with multiple high-level creators and frontcourt size that anchors their attack. The Pistons will need to stay disciplined and lean fully into their identity: toughness, rebounding and ball security will be pivotal among other things, but the details matter.

The road to a title is unforgiving. It is a journey that leaves scars, demanding growth through adversity, and it will likely test every part of the Detroit Pistons identity. To become a true champion, they will have to be pushed to their limits and evolve through it.