Jarrett Allen Sends Clear Message After Cavaliers’ Game 7 Win

Jarrett Allen didn’t just show up for Game 7. He dominated it.

After falling behind early, the Cavaliers surged ahead in the third quarter on the way to a 114-102 win over the Toronto Raptors. Allen was at the center of it from the opening minutes to the final stretch.

Jarrett finished with 22 points, 19 rebounds, three blocks and two steals, delivering one of the most complete performances of his career. But the numbers only tell part of the story. The impact showed up in the moments that shifted the game. Extra possessions. Defensive stops. Energy that spread across the floor.

It started before tip. Allen, not known for being the loudest voice, felt the moment and stepped into it.

“Just give everything you got. All I ask for the guys is just give more. Just give one more effort. Give one more push...everything’s on the line.”

That message carried into the game. When things got messy, and they did early, Cleveland didn’t panic. Missed shots. Turnovers. A few shaky stretches. None of it lingered.

Allen’s presence helped steady everything.

“I’m not the most vocal guy, but if I can set an example by playing the hardest on the court, people will follow.”

They did. Every rebound felt contested and claimed. Every defensive sequence had purpose. When the Cavaliers needed a push, Allen provided it without forcing anything outside of himself. Just effort, over and over again.

There was no chasing a storyline either. No attempt to rewrite anything from the past.

“I’ve always been the guy to always just move forward.”

He understands how quickly narratives can follow a player, especially in the postseason.

“When you get a certain label, it always sticks with you… no matter how hard you try to change it.”

That mindset showed up in how he played. Free. Physical. Present in every possession. The separation came from the same places Allen impacted all night. Whether it was on the offensive glass, creating second-chance opportunities or seemingly grabbing every contested defensive rebound, he was the difference maker.

Donovan Mitchell didn’t single anyone out, but he described exactly what swung the game.

“It isn’t just about me and him...it’s everybody in that locker room. We just do the little things to win.”

In a series that stretched to the limit, Game 7 asked a simple question. Who would stay steady when it mattered most?

Allen answered it. Not with words. With everything else.