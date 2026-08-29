Cavaliers Waive Cam Whitmore, Clearing the Way for What’s Next

The Cavaliers have officially made the move many expected. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Cleveland has waived Cam Whitmore, bringing an end to what turned out to be a very brief stint with the organization.

Whitmore was acquired just eight days ago as part of the blockbuster five-team trade that brought Peyton Watson to Cleveland. Almost immediately after the deal, reports suggested the Cavaliers were still deciding what to do with Whitmore, which seemed to be a clear indication that he wasn't viewed as part of the team's long-term plans. Now, that decision has been made.

This Was Always About Financial Flexibility

While some fans may have hoped Cleveland would take a chance on the former first-round pick, this move was never really about Whitmore's basketball ability. It was about the salary cap.

Whitmore was entering the final season of his rookie-scale contract with a $5.46 million salary. By waiving him and reportedly planning to utilize the stretch provision, the Cavaliers can spread that salary over the next three seasons, reducing this year's cap hit to approximately $1.82 million. That creates significantly more financial flexibility. And that's ultimately what this move has been about from the very beginning.

The Next Dominoes

With Whitmore now off the roster, attention immediately shifts toward what Cleveland plans to do next. The Cavaliers are expected to continue filling out the back end of the roster with inexpensive talent, and one name that continues to surface is 2022 second-round pick Khalifa Diop, whose draft rights Cleveland still owns.

Bringing over a draft-rights player on a rookie minimum contract would allow the Cavaliers to maximize every dollar available while continuing to operate under the hard cap created by the Peyton Watson sign-and-trade. It's not the flashy move fans typically get excited about. But it's the type of roster management the team is currently working with.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from all of this is what it means for James Harden. Every move Cleveland has made over the last several weeks has pointed toward one objective, creating enough flexibility to finalize Harden's new contract while maintaining as much roster flexibility as possible.

Every move Cleveland has made this offseason has served a larger purpose. Trading Dennis Schröder created additional financial flexibility, moving Max Strus helped clear even more salary, acquiring Peyton Watson addressed one of the roster's biggest needs on the wing, and while waiving Whitmore doesn't feel like a win, it was a necessary evil.

Taken together, these transactions weren't isolated decisions—they've been calculated steps toward reshaping the roster, maintaining financial flexibility, and putting the organization in the best possible position to finalize James Harden's new contract while continuing to build a championship contender.

A Fresh Start for Whitmore

For Whitmore, this move also presents an opportunity. If he clears waivers, he'll become an unrestricted free agent and will have the opportunity to choose his next destination. The 22-year-old former first-round pick has shown flashes throughout his NBA career, averaging 10.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 45.0% from the field and 34.9% from three across 119 career games

His 2025-26 season, however, was unfortunately cut short after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder. Hopefully, a fresh start elsewhere allows him to get his career back on track.

This move isn't particularly surprising. In many ways, it felt inevitable from the moment Whitmore arrived in Cleveland. Now comes the important part.

With another financial hurdle out of the way, Koby Altman can focus on completing the roster, bringing James Harden back on a new contract, and potentially adding another inexpensive piece before training camp begins. Perhaps on an Exhibit 9 contract. Cam Whitmore was never expected to be the final piece of Cleveland's offseason.

He was simply one of the final steps in getting there.