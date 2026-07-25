4 Big Swings Cavs Could Still Make After Missing Out on LeBron James

The Cleveland Cavaliers weren’t the winners of the LeBron James sweepstakes.

LeBron picked the Philadelphia 76ers over the Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors in free agency.

But this is an improved Eastern Conference, and LeBron’s decision certainly impacts the Cavaliers negatively. They don’t have a great option at small forward in an East loaded with athletic wings.

According to longtime Cavs writer Sam Amico, the Cavs could be looking at higher-profile moves than a Mario Hezonja free agent signing.

Remember, following Cleveland’s playoff exit in the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert shared on X that the team took a step ahead, but was still nowhere near where we need to be.

Let’s take a look at a few big swings that would help the Cavs level the playing field in a new-look Eastern Conference.

Kevin Durant

You want a big fish?

Durant is probably the last one remaining this offseason now that LeBron is in Philadelphia with Jaylen Brown and the Toronto Raptors will eventually finalize their blockbuster deal for Kawhi Leonard.

That’s a lot of playoff-proven, championship-caliber talent in this Eastern Conference.

Durant has a few titles of his own on the mantle, and could improve his own legacy by joining the Cavs to win his first ring without Stephen Curry. Last year, Durant’s Houston Rockets were handled in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers, led by James.

But Durant missed five postseason games after only being sidelined four nights during the regular season. The Cavs are deep enough where they’d be able to load manage the 37-year-old.

It would take a big package, as Durant remains one of the league’s purest scorers. But it’s the lone remaining move that would significantly improve Cleveland’s title odds next season.

DeMar DeRozan

At 36, DeRozan will still have plenty of suitors, even though he’s not the player he once was.

Pretty much every team that missed out on LeBron will now turn attention to DeRozan, who averaged 18 points in 77 games last season with the Sacramento Kings.

The 6-foot-6 DeRozan would give the Cavaliers a bigger, longer option than Max Strus on the wing.

Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga is way younger and less proven than both Durant and DeRozan.

But the 23-year-old is going to be in line to secure a bit of a payday this offseason because the NBA is very reliant on athletic wings, and they don’t grow on trees.

Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson coached Kuminga on the Golden State Warriors, and both sides reportedly have interest in a reunion in Cleveland.

Trey Murphy III

If the Cavs want to shake up the core that LeBron didn’t think was good enough to join, Murphy would be an interesting wing target.

The 26-year-old averaged 22 points per game on the New Orleans Pelicans last season. The Pelicans have shown interest in Jarrett Allen previously, so perhaps a conversation could be had in the aftermath of missing out on LeBron.