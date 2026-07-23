New LeBron Rumors Suggest Cavaliers Could Be Eyeing Something Bigger

At this point in their pursuit of free agent superstar LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been exposed to rumors almost every day.

The latest rumor came from former NBA big man Markieff Morris, who posted on social media on Wednesday that James Harden could be heading to the Phoenix Suns with LeBron and Jalen Green coming back to the Cavaliers.

While there’s no way to ensure if this rumor has any validity to it, the longer that LeBron Watch goes on, the more it feels like the Klutch Sports camp could be working to orchestrate something much larger behind the scenes.

Harden to Phx! Jalen green to Cleveland. Bron to Cleveland! — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) July 22, 2026

A few hours after Morris’ social media post, a report from Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor revealed that some believe LeBron could be waiting on the Cavaliers or Golden State Warriors to make a move for Anthony Davis or Kyrie Irving. The issue? The Washington Wizards claim they want to keep Davis, who is eligible for an extension on August 6 and the Dallas Mavericks have no real incentive to trade Irving.

As LeBron Watch reaches its 23rd day, it’s fair to question whether or not the 41-year-old loves any of these suitors. Each fit has its pros and cons. But the longer that it takes for him to make a decision, the easier it will be to speculate that he must not love any of the options.

If the Cavs want to guarantee themselves LeBron in free agency, it sounds like they’d have to take a big swing at Irving or Davis. That could make sense for a team like Cleveland, who is ready to contend for a championship this season.

Allen’s big salary with some combination of Dennis Schroder’s contract, Max Strus’ expiring deal and draft picks would need to leave Cleveland in any upcoming trade to improve this roster.

But, what if Morris is onto something? What if Harden could be involved in a deal?

Harden opted out of the player option to give the Cavs flexibility to pursue LeBron. But it could also give the team an ability to search for a trade partner via sign and trade.

Harden’s struggles in the postseason are well documented. Even though Harden is on board to team up with LeBron in Cleveland, and has even reached out to James about a return, it sounds like he could be floated in trade conversations.

Other free agents worth watching are Kevin Love and Draymond Green, two unrestricted free agents who have interest in playing with LeBron wherever he chooses. The Cavs have also been linked to wings like Jonathan Kuminga and Mario Hezonja, who could be consolation prizes if LeBron decides to skip over the Cavs.

In pursuit of one of the greatest players ever, only Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley should be treated as untouchables with the Cavaliers. Everyone else has had their share of postseason woes, where a trade wouldn’t be unprecedented.

Landing Davis, Irving Love or Green to keep LeBron happy would be the tax of doing business. But each of those players bring a championship-level mindset to an organization that has struggled under the bright lights of the NBA Playoffs.