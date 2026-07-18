LeBron James Is the One Thing the Cavs Still Need To Become a Contender

If the Cleveland Cavaliers sign LeBron James in free agency, they’re immediately championship contenders.

The Cavs made it to the Eastern Conference Finals a few months ago with a team that was assembled in the 11th hour. Ahead of the NBA trade deadline in February, the Cavs flipped De’Andre Hunter for Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis before their blockbuster trade, sending Darius Garland to the Los Angeles Clippers for James Harden.

Even though the Cavs showed flaws during their seven-game outings against the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons, the organization made it to the conference finals without James for the first time since 1992.

Now, there’s nothing wrong with recruiting LeBron for one last dance to get serious about a second championship in Cleveland.

Much has been said about Cleveland’s basketball fit for LeBron, who will turn 42 this December. But Donovan Mitchell and Harden should provide enough shooting, especially with complementary pieces like Sam Merrill and Max Strus. They have Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen as defensive anchors and viable lob threats. Mobley’s ability to space the floor and knock down an occasional three-pointer only helps things, too.

Of course, if the Cavs land LeBron, they could still make some trades to construct a roster that would better suit him. And at the end of the day, good, smart basketball players find a way to make things work.

LeBron’s off-court influence

Harden has made it to the NBA Playoffs every season of his 17-year career but has been unable to win a championship. Mitchell has yet to make an NBA Finals appearance — and the 2026 NBA Playoffs were the first time he made it further than the second round.

LeBron has won four championships. He’d immediately show this Cavs core the mindset that’s required to win a title. Initially, Mitchell and Harden were reportedly both onboard with bringing LeBron back to Cleveland. They have both publicly and privately sent recruiting pitches to the 41-year-old superstar from Akron.

Cleveland offers LeBron an opportunity to have the most influence and get the most credit.

If the Miami Heat were to win a championship, Pat Riley will get all of the credit for having the courage to take a big swing by trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo and then getting LeBron to sign back. Riley would get all the publicity for being a champion as a player, coach and executive – bringing titles to the Heat in three different eras.

If the Philadelphia 76ers were to win a championship, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid would stand to benefit. New President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey would be lauded for landing LeBron and Brown in the same offseason, completing the process for Philadelphia.

But in Cleveland? LeBron would be the lone missing piece. Most of the roster that made the conference finals in May is still intact. LeBron would get credit for helping Harden win his first ring and solidifying Mitchell’s place as the second-best Cavs player in franchise history.

It’s a rare basketball opportunity – even if you don’t love the fit – Harden, Mitchell, and LeBron are all first-ballot basketball Hall of Famers. The Cavs just made the conference finals and a stable organization that has been back on the rise these last few seasons.

From a legacy perspective, nothing would beat returning home and delivering Northeast Ohio their second championship since 1964, a full decade removed from when LeBron broke that 52-year title drought.