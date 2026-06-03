Cavs Guard Tyrese Proctor To Suit Up for the Aussie Boomers This Summer

After finishing his rookie season in the NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tyrese Proctor won’t have long to rest before he hits the hardwood again.

The Sydney-born Proctor will be preparing himself for international duty this summer.

He has been called up to the Australian national side this July for their upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers against Guam and the Philippines, with both games taking place in Perth.

Australia hosts Guam on July 3, with the clash against the familiar foe, the Philippines, taking place three days later. The Boomers have already qualified for the second round of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers with a perfect 4-0 record in the four-team Group A that also features New Zealand.

Australia carry their first-round results into the final round of qualifiers, where they'll face three teams from the opposing group across three additional windows in a home-and-away format. The top three sides and the best fourth-place team will head to the FIBA World Cup, scheduled for August 27 to September 12, 2027, in Qatar.

Early Boomer looking to shine on the global stage

Proctor will look to use this time with the national team to further work on his game in the offseason, and what better way to do it than in competitive competition.

He made his Australia debut as a fresh-faced 16-year-old back in 2021 during the last FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers and guided his side to overall victory in the competition in Indonesia a year later by averaging 10.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in six games.

The Cavaliers guard will aim to compete in his first major tournament next summer in Qatar, where the Aussies have a good track record, having qualified for 12 of the last 13 FIBA World Cup events.

Australia is the leading side in the Asia and Oceania region of international basketball, ranked sixth in the world, one place above Spain but below Canada, France, Serbia, Germany, and the number-one-ranked USA.

By qualifying for the second round of qualifiers, two more wins against Guam, who are ranked a lowly 77 and the Philippines, who are 36th will only boost their chances of climbing up the world rankings.

"Competing as a Boomer on Australian soil is always special, and there's a real excitement around this group and the opportunity to play in Perth in front of such a passionate basketball community," Boomers head coach Adam Caporn said to ESPN.

"As we continue building towards Qatar 2027, we've brought together a strong mix of experience, emerging talent and athletes earning their first opportunity with the Boomers, which makes this window particularly exciting.

"The FIBA qualifiers are critically important for our program and we're approaching this camp and these games with great intent. We're looking to continue developing our systems, strengthen the connections within the group and represent Australia with pride and competitiveness."