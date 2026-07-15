Meleek Thomas Looks To End Cavs Sumer League Run on a High Note Against Pelicans

Oh my goodness, Meleek Thomas really is that good.

In a back-to-back for the Cavs Summer League team, you would imagine some players getting rest and for some of the other guys to get some looks. That did not happen for Meleek Thomas, who in those three games played 100 minutes and scored 85 points.

Those 85 are the most from a rookie through three Summer League games. Just ahead of future Hall of Famer Damian Lillard.

He tied for one of the best Summer League scoring performances alongside fellow rookie Caleb Wilson who also scored 35 this summer. Thomas led the Cavs to a 90-73 win and he absolutely carried.

After the game, when he was doing a sideline interview, he told the fans exactly what to expect from him in his rookie season. “My energy, my defense, my offense, my leadership” were just a few of the things he said.

His confidence in his game seems to be unmatched. This is the kind of player it feels like the Cavs have really been needing off the bench. A guy who could completely take over when your stars are off the court.

The real question is despite him being impressive in the Summer League, can he get regular minutes amongst the main Cavaliers rotation. Tyrese Proctor will be his main competition for that spot.

Beyond Thomas, Nae’Qwan Tomlin sat out of the back-to-back. Likely due to having a bigger role within the Cavs rotation in the regular season and keeping him healthy. Forward Jaxson Robinson took his spot in the starting lineup.

Robinson is 22-year old forward from Kentucky. He had been playing his role for the team off the bench being a catch and shoot three point player. On Monday he had his best performance as he scored the second most points on the team with 13.

Ernest Udeh, Jr. had another great game on the defensive side of the ball as he snagged eight rebounds and then brought along four blocks with that.

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Wednesday preview

When they take on the Pelicans in the late afternoon, Cleveland will have the game advantage as New Orleans hasn't played since Sunday when they beat the Phoenix Suns 81-75.

New Orleans has second round Jaron Pierce Jr. who put on a couple of good performances. Kobe Bufkin will be the main player that Meleek Thomas would be likely competing against if eh is on the court.

Bufkin has a few NBA seasons on his belt and in the G-League has multiple 40+ point games.

Getting a win today and some momentum before they play what will surely be their most entertaining game.

Meleek Thomas could continue cooking these teams as Cleveland will be facing the other guy who scored 35 points this Friday in Caleb Wilson and the Chicago Bulls.

You can watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans today at 5:30 p.m. EST on Amazon Prime Video.