Cavs Fans Aren’t the Only Ones Growing Impatient Waiting for LeBron James’ Decision

A few months ago, superstar free agent LeBron James wrapped up his 23rd season in the NBA.

Arguably the greatest player of all-time – and no debate the greatest player of this generation – LeBron has earned the right to take the time necessary to make this next decision.

According to reports, the Cleveland Cavaliers are a finalist to land LeBron for a third time in franchise history. The Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors all factor into the equation as well.

LeBron informed the Los Angeles Lakers on June 30 that he wouldn’t be returning for another season in Hollywood. Ever since, the entire basketball world has been waiting on pins and needles for LeBron’s next decision.

As Cavs fans are starting to grow impatient as LeBron Watch exceeds two weeks, so is NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Adam Silver ready for LeBron’s decision

“I would like him to make his announcement already, so he can finish the schedule. Because as you might imagine, the teams are calling us, the networks are calling us, and everybody wants to lock in the schedule,” Silver said at Boardroom’s Game Plan Summit on CNBC. “But it will influence how we set the schedule, how we set opening week, Christmas Day, etc.”

LeBron joining forces with Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in Cleveland would make the Cavaliers primetime darlings. They were in the Eastern Conference Finals without LeBron last season, so adding him to this mix would certainly raise championship expectations as well as national intrigue.

But the same could be said about other suitors for LeBron.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron sharing the floor for the Heat would have massive national interest. Even though we’ve seen Stephen Curry and LeBron on the floor together during the Olympics, that would pull in a national audience. Certainly, watching LeBron and Jaylen Brown with Joel Embiid’s injury concerns would be interesting for schedulemakers to figure out.

At age 41, LeBron is still so dominant, that the NBA’s $76 billion television deal is on hold. That’s why this pursuit of LeBron is so significant.

On the court, he averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game, shooting 51.5% from the field last season in Los Angeles. Off the court, even as the league’s oldest player, he’s retained his status as the most polarizing superstar in the sport.

Interested teams probably aren’t thrilled that this is dragging on so long, either. The Cavs haven’t made a single move besides bringing back Thomas Bryant on a one-year deal. They’d likely prefer to finalize James Harden’s new contract, but that’s depending on LeBron.

The same thing could be said about the Warriors, who watched Draymond Green opt out of his contract. Still an unrestricted free agent, Golden State would probably like to move along with their offseason. The Sixers and Heat have already made their big moves with Brown and Antetokounmpo, but waiting on LeBron has held up the rest of this free agent class, too.

Teams have their offseasons on hold for a player that will turn 42 this season. Even contending teams that have made blockbuster trades are hoping to strike again while the iron is hot. That’s the impact LeBron has, even entering his 24th season in the NBA.

During that same summit on Thursday, LeBron stated that he won’t keep fans waiting much longer.