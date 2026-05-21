Cavs Insider: What We Know Before Game 2 vs. Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered one of, if not the worst, fourth-quarter collapses of all time in their 115–104 loss in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

This game was an utter disappointment, as the Cavaliers had all the momentum on their side with just minutes remaining, only to have it extinguished with ease by the New York Knicks.

There’s no doubt that, following a loss like this, changes need to be made. Obviously, it’s too late in the season to make any drastic adjustments, but with a day off to prepare before Game 2, Cleveland needs to come up with a new plan.

After all, it is only one game. While a loss like that can certainly sting and carry over into Game 2, the past is the past, and it’s time to look ahead to what the Cavaliers can do Thursday night.

Here’s what we know leading into Cleveland’s next matchup with New York.

Jarrett Allen needs to be Cavaliers’ focal point

Just the other night, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert shared with head coach Kenny Atkinson that he believes Jarrett Allen is the spark this Cleveland team needs in the playoffs.

It was apparent the message may not have been received, based on Allen’s usage in Game 1. He finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in 35 minutes.

The issue wasn’t that Allen wasn’t on the floor; it was that he wasn’t being used by the Cavaliers’ offense the way he should have been. His involvement was minimal, especially early on and late in the game, when his talents should be a primary focus—particularly when you’re up by 22 points.

There’s no reason Cleveland should have been taking as many shots from the field as they were; instead, they should have been feeding their big man down low and letting him draw fouls if needed.

His rebounding and rim protection were crucial against Detroit and should be counted on against New York’s offense. The Knicks struggled with physicality inside, and his matchup against Karl-Anthony Towns could create more spacing for Cleveland’s guards.

The Cavaliers go as far as Jarrett Allen takes them.

Knicks have confidence, and that needs to be stopped

Cleveland put an early stop to the party New York was throwing before Game 1, as Knicks fans made it clear they viewed their matchup against the Cavaliers as an easy path to the NBA Finals.

Once New York started cutting into Cleveland’s lead, you could feel the air being drained out of the Cavaliers in real time. The swagger and momentum had completely shifted in favor of the Knicks.

The one thing the Cavaliers can’t allow is for the Knicks to carry their momentum into Thursday night. It’s no secret that the atmosphere at Madison Square Garden fuels New York’s fire, but if Cleveland can replicate what it showed in the third quarter, it can put that to rest.

The Knicks’ comeback wasn’t solely fueled by the shift in momentum, as clutch shots from Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson proved to be backbreakers for the Cavaliers. It’s crucial that Cleveland finds ways to avoid playing one-dimensional basketball, which has become too predictable, as seen in previous series.

With the national media already heavily favoring the Knicks following Game 1, the Cavaliers need to use that as bulletin-board material as they head back into MSG looking to steal a much-needed victory before returning to Cleveland for Game 3.