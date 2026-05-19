Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert Knows How Important Jarrett Allen Is to Playoff Success

The Cleveland Cavaliers have finally returned to the Eastern Conference Finals after a 125–94 win in Game 7 over the Detroit Pistons.

In the win, Cleveland found its identity as an offensive juggernaut in a complete dismantling of the Pistons. This was made possible by the efforts of Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, and Sam Merrill.

Among those four weapons for Cleveland, Jarrett Allen dominated in all areas of the game. His presence rarely goes unnoticed, but Sunday’s series-clinching win showed why he’s such an important factor for the Cavaliers in the playoffs.

His talent certainly doesn’t go unrecognized by the Cavaliers’ coaching staff and front office. Owner Dan Gilbert and head coach Kenny Atkinson discussed Allen over dinner the other night, speaking highly of him.

Here’s what Dan Gilbert shared with Kenny Atkinson the night before Game 7.

Jarrett Allen is treasured by the Cavaliers

During their dinner meeting, Gilbert shared his opinion regarding his organization and one of their top players, Jarrett Allen, and his role on the team.

“The key to this whole thing, the spark, is Jarrett Allen.”

Short, sweet, and to the point. There isn’t much else to say, and Allen’s Game 7 performance showed why Atkinson can believe Gilbert’s statement.

Jarrett Allen was unstoppable, to say the least, as his 23 points, seven rebounds, and one assist, along with a block and a steal, don’t fully capture how impactful he was against Detroit.

His impact in the paint, both offensively and defensively, helped tilt the game in Cleveland’s favor from the start through his rebounding and rim protection. Scoring inside was nearly a guarantee as well.

It’s clear that when Jarrett Allen is on the floor, even for just 25 minutes, he brings out the best in both himself and his teammates, giving the Cavaliers their best chance to succeed.

He is the undeniable spark against New York Knicks

Every media outlet is already writing the Cavaliers off against the Knicks, largely because of New York’s dominant series sweep over the 76ers.

If Cleveland has any chance of knocking off the Knicks, they’ll need Jarrett Allen to continue his hot streak and take over as much as possible.

Allen was able to draw fouls while attacking the rim at a high rate, which contributed to his scoring total. Not to mention, his ability to finish possessions or keep them alive is a game-changer for the Cavaliers.

His size against Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns will be much needed, and it could even open up more mid-range opportunities for Cleveland’s guards if Towns is too focused on shadowing Allen.

The rest of the playoffs need to revolve around Jarrett Allen if the Cavaliers want to make a push for an NBA championship, which feels fitting given this marks the 10-year anniversary of their 2016 title.