Where to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks Game 1: Time, Channel, Breakdown

Eastern Conference Finals. Donovan Mitchell did it. He has made it to the very first Conference Finals of his career.

This series with the Detroit Pistons was not great for Mitchell. After Cleveland's Game 6 loss, it looked like the Cavs may not be able to hold off Detroit. But Cavs owner Dan Gilbert once again brought fans to Detroit. Over 20 buses of Cavaliers fans and staff were sent to cheer on their team and the team showed out.

Mitchell finished the game with 26 points, and he had some help. Game 7 Jarrett Allen may be a name to use, as he scored a playoff career high 23 points.

Now, the Cavs have to take on a team that has had over a week of rest. The New York Knicks swept the Philadelphia 76ers, so they will be well rested as they host the Cavs.

New York was 2-1 against the Cavs in the regular season. That one loss was after the James Harden trade, and the Cavs won by 15 points. Some analysts see this series as a Knicks demolition, but that is going to be hard.

Dean Wade was the primary defender on Jalen Brunson in most of the minutes they both played. According to the NBA’s data, when Wade is the primary defender on Brunson, he has 1-of-15 shooting and only six points with two assists. In a seven game series, Wade is going to bring him problems.

Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley will also be looked at with major attention. Karl-Antony Towns has been great this postseason, but Mobley has to be the guy to shut him down.

These are two high powered offenses and it will come down to the defense.

Where to watch the Cavs at Knicks game?

Channel: ESPN

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Knicks: OG Annunoby is questionable.

Cavs: Larry Nance Jr. is questionable.

Potential Starting Lineups

Knicks

Jalen Brunson

Mikal Bridges

Josh Hart

OG Annunoby

Karl-Anthony Towns

Cavs

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Max Strus

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Cavaliers at Knicks predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Knicks -7.5

O/U: 217.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell over 30 PTS. +164.

Cavaliers 110, Knicks 107: A lot of the talk is going to be about how Mobley and Allen play in this series, but I believe this is going to be an insane Mitchell performance. He has noticeably played better when his family is in attendance at games. He is from New York, he will always have a family member at the game whether it's in Cleveland or New York. He will have some big defenders on him that he needs to beat.

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