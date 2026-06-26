Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert Discusses LeBron James, Hints At Potential Return

The NBA's free agency period is approaching, and teams are looking for the right pieces. There are contending teams a few moves away from winning it all, and on top of adding new talent, they want to retain the key pieces they have.

The Cleveland Cavaliers fit into this category, and James Harden plays a significant role. The All-Star guard has an important deadline coming up, and it involves his player option. He can decline the option, or he can accept it and make $42.3 million next season. Then, players like Keon Ellis and Dean Wade are set to become unrestricted free agents during this time.

When it comes to the Cavaliers, one of the ongoing topics around them is the return of LeBron James. James has an extensive history with the franchise, and with him being a free agent, those talks have resumed.

Dan Gilbert, the owner of the Cavaliers, recently sat down for an interview, and he briefly discussed James' potential return.

Nayeema Raza, the host of the show, brought up the New York Knicks' championship win, and Gilbert pointed to next season. The Cavaliers will be on the hunt for a championship once again, and the host threw in James' name. Gilbert simply said "maybe" in response.

James And The Cavaliers Make History

In 2016, James led the franchise to its first championship. He returned to Cleveland the year before that, and the Cavaliers became instant contenders. They reached the NBA Finals in 2015, but they lost to the Golden State Warriors. The Cavaliers and the Warriors had historic matchups, and during that time, James won his third championship.

Before that, the veteran forward won with the Miami Heat. The Heat beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012 and the San Antonio Spurs in 2013. James' decision to go to Miami was met with backlash, and Gilbert addressed it in a letter. However, all of that is in the past, and James returned to where it all started a few years later.

Cleveland is in a good space, as it has a core consisting of players like Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. Adding James into the mix could put the team over the top, but getting it done may be a challenge. The Cavaliers are trying to get under the second apron, so when it comes to decisions, they have to move with caution. Regardless, James is a big-name free agent, and several teams will keep an eye on him during this time.