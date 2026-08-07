3 Reasons Why Cavs Fans Shouldn’t Be Bothered by Offseason Inactivity

It can be argued that the Cavs 2026 offseason has been a disaster. LeBron James chose the Sixers. They technically remain without a starting point guard as James Harden waits to ink his deal. Dean Wade bolted to Philly in the early days of free agency.

But for all of those negative things that have happened, there are some actual positives. Yes, Cavs fans, there are positives. Time to explain in just a little bit more detail.

Core Still Intact

The Cavs “core four” is technically no more after Darius Garland was dealt for James Harden at the deadline, but the main guys are still around. Donovan Mitchell committed long-term to Cleveland with a loaded extension earlier in the summer. Koby Altman opted to hold on to Evan Mobley rather than try to move him for another big name.

After another offseason of rumors and uncertainty, Jarrett Allen is still here as well. It’s important that the big-man duo remains so they can help to keep things going in the paint on offense. To deny opposing teams on the defensive side.

Once Harden officially inks his extension, which should be happening any day now, they have their four main guys all locked up for multiple years. Not all teams can say that.

Cavs Got Steal of the Draft

Meleek Thomas was not selected until the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft. He clearly felt a chip on his shoulder, as evidenced from his play at the Vegas Summer League. A scoring clinic every night with some incredible playmaking mixed in. A real treat for Cavs fans.

34th overall pick Meleek Thomas led all players in scoring at NBA Summer League!



👏 27.3 PPG

👏 50.0 FG%

👏 43.8 3P%

👏 Summer League First Team



Year 1 with the @cavs on deck... pic.twitter.com/VyRkdthKlr — NBA (@NBA) July 23, 2026

Running alongside Darius Acuff Jr. at Arkansas, the guard proved he was a genuine talent. Multiple 30-point games to go with highlight-reel jams? This is a player that belongs in the rotation from day one, and could be someone who makes a name for himself in the league.

Thomas showed everybody why he should have gone in the first round, and will be ready on opening night for Cleveland.

Coming Off Trip to Eastern Conference Finals

The way the Knicks had their way with the Cavs wasn’t pretty in the 2026 ECF. But the point does remain that the team did make it that far. It was the first time in 3.5 decades that the franchise made it that far without LeBron James on their roster.

CLEVELAND WINS GAME 7 ON THE ROAD!



THEY ADVANCE TO THEIR FIRST EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS SINCE 2018 🔥



Next up for the Cavs? The New York Knicks! pic.twitter.com/LAsdaBMDEu — NBA (@NBA) May 18, 2026

Sure, other teams have gone out and changed things up. Injured players will be returning as well. Cleveland, though, found a recipe that worked in the must-win games of the postseason. Two game seven victories, including one on the road in Detroit. Let's not forget about the fan buses! A double-digit comeback against the Raptors.

This is a confident group at its core. The star players love being part of the team and city. That will go a long way for a team. The renewed commitment to Mitchell, Mobley, and Kenny Atkinson shows that sense of belief from the front office.

The team that turned around a brutal beginning and turned it into home court advantage in round one is what we have here. Not the bunch who blew Game 1 and ultimately the series to New York.

Good Things Are Coming

Mario Hezonja is here after inking a one-year deal this past week. There may well be a trade for a starting wing in the coming days. Cavs fans, have no fear. Good things are coming.