Cavs Sign Talented Familiar Face to Two-Way Contract
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It’s long been suspected that a move could be made, and now one has. The Cleveland Cavaliers came into 2026-27 with all of their two-way contracts in use.
But they agreed to terms with a new player last night to fill an unopened spot.
As it stands right now, Riley Minix, Ernest Udeh Jr., and Tristan Enaruna are all under contract here. There were some rumors of European clubs chasing Riley Minix over the summer, so if any of the three players may depart, he could be first. Enaruna has been a big part of the Charge, while Udeh is a rookie.
Norchad Omier, who spent some time in Cleveland with the Charge a season ago before joining the Clippers in February, may be coming back to The Land in that spot. Let’s discuss.
Returning To His Roots
Norchad Omier was a big-time player for the Charge during the 2025-26 season. The 6"5 forward (also listed at 6"7 in other basketball databases) averaged 20 points and 12 rebounds per game across 20 appearances, proving to be able to do just a little bit of everything. He even logged six NBA games for the Clippers after heading to LA in February.
Omier was a five-year college basketball player, and he averaged a double-double in all of them. A bit on the older side because of his longer tenure, he’s already something of a savvy veteran. He even started letting some threes fly in his final year, though that did not translate to his G League campaign.
What the team would be getting on Omier is a workhorse, a guy who is relentless on the glass with an extremely impressive motor. The two-way signees serve an important purpose in this league, as observed by the Indiana Pacers early-season injury woes limiting them to having six players the other night.
Omier was all set to join Minnesota, but decided instead to pivot, as confirmed by Michael Sotto last night, and join his old familiar Cleveland team. This time, with more than just an Exhibit-10.
Making Space For Norchad Omier
The most likely option for the Cavs would be to release Riley Minix from his two-way deal. Of the three players they have, he may project to have the least upside. He has struggled during his NBA minutes in both San Antonio and Cleveland. Meanwhile, Tristan Enaruna was a superstar for the Charge a year ago, and Ernest Udeh Jr. is in his first pro campaign.
Norchad Omier is a high-upside player who can deliver if asked. The only problem that would be created would be two wings and a big, with no guards signed to a two-way deal. If the team has no issue with that, it would be Minix out and the forward in.
Cleveland continues to make moves, and we’ll see the final transaction log when it becomes available.
Amidst some wing injuries right now too, perhaps this is also a move to add the depth to that very position.
Zach has been a fan of Cavaliers basketball since the summer of 2003, despite growing up in Bergen County, New Jersey. He’s been making yearly trips to Cleveland to watch the team, while engaging with fans on Across The Cavs since 2019.Follow AcrossCavs