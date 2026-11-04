It’s long been suspected that a move could be made, and now one has. The Cleveland Cavaliers came into 2026-27 with all of their two-way contracts in use.

But they agreed to terms with a new player last night to fill an unopened spot.

As it stands right now, Riley Minix, Ernest Udeh Jr., and Tristan Enaruna are all under contract here. There were some rumors of European clubs chasing Riley Minix over the summer, so if any of the three players may depart, he could be first. Enaruna has been a big part of the Charge, while Udeh is a rookie.

✍️ CALL-UP CONFIRMED: Cavaliers sign Tristan Enaruna from the Cleveland Charge to a Two-Way contract.



FULL RELEASE HERE: https://t.co/FkfsrUuDZP@Shift4 | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/XNXylOCv6s — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 28, 2026

Norchad Omier, who spent some time in Cleveland with the Charge a season ago before joining the Clippers in February, may be coming back to The Land in that spot. Let’s discuss.

Returning To His Roots

Norchad Omier was a big-time player for the Charge during the 2025-26 season. The 6"5 forward (also listed at 6"7 in other basketball databases) averaged 20 points and 12 rebounds per game across 20 appearances, proving to be able to do just a little bit of everything. He even logged six NBA games for the Clippers after heading to LA in February.

What a season for Norchad Omier‼️



He finished his rookie year averaging a double-double with 19.3 PPG and 12.3 RPG on 59% FG. Omier earned G League All-Rookie Team honors and became Nicaragua's first NBA player when he was called-up to the @LAClippers. 🇳🇮 pic.twitter.com/xup842MiW8 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) May 1, 2026

Omier was a five-year college basketball player, and he averaged a double-double in all of them. A bit on the older side because of his longer tenure, he’s already something of a savvy veteran. He even started letting some threes fly in his final year, though that did not translate to his G League campaign.

What the team would be getting on Omier is a workhorse, a guy who is relentless on the glass with an extremely impressive motor. The two-way signees serve an important purpose in this league, as observed by the Indiana Pacers early-season injury woes limiting them to having six players the other night.

Omier was all set to join Minnesota, but decided instead to pivot, as confirmed by Michael Sotto last night, and join his old familiar Cleveland team. This time, with more than just an Exhibit-10.

Update: After agreeing to a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Norchad Omier has changed his mind and plans to sign a two-way deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources told @hoopshype.



The Timberwolves now have an open two-way spot after waiving Enrique Freeman. https://t.co/EGdVr9TC0q — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 4, 2026

Making Space For Norchad Omier

The most likely option for the Cavs would be to release Riley Minix from his two-way deal. Of the three players they have, he may project to have the least upside. He has struggled during his NBA minutes in both San Antonio and Cleveland. Meanwhile, Tristan Enaruna was a superstar for the Charge a year ago, and Ernest Udeh Jr. is in his first pro campaign.

Norchad Omier is a high-upside player who can deliver if asked. The only problem that would be created would be two wings and a big, with no guards signed to a two-way deal. If the team has no issue with that, it would be Minix out and the forward in.

Cleveland continues to make moves, and we’ll see the final transaction log when it becomes available.

Amidst some wing injuries right now too, perhaps this is also a move to add the depth to that very position.