This Cavs Two-Way Player Has the Highest Upside

In addition to the players on standard deals, teams have been able to use two-way contracts for nearly the last decade to add younger players. With a limited number of games to be played over the course of a campaign, they can serve as injury replacements, or even as reliable fill-in starters.

Cleveland, like most teams, have their three two-way slots filled. Let’s talk about which of them has the biggest chance to make a serious impact for the Cavs in the upcoming season.

Identifying The Three Two-Ways

Starting things off with Riley Minix, he began his career with the Spurs before coming over. And while he has regularly torn it up in the G-League, he has struggled mightily to produce in the NBA. Not getting very many rotation minutes, he did average 19-6-3 for 1.5 steals a night for the Charge.

Tristan Enaruna, another Charge star, will come into year two with this deal as well. A solid all-around player, he provides the team with solid size. Not getting many rotation looks during his first go-round, the forward posted averages of 22 points and six rebounds per night in the G last season.

And finishing it off with a new rookie addition, Ernest Udeh Jr. This is a player who does have real potential, though the recent signing of Khalifa Diop to a standard deal may hinder his chances at having an impactful regular season. The U of Miami product was a shot-blocking machine during Summer League, and should be able to create some chances for himself.

And The Most Impactful Is…

Given his size and strength on the interior on both sides of the ball, Ernest Udeh Jr. has the best chance to really have an impact on the Cavs. While Tristan Enaruna can earn some opportunities if wing injuries come up, the big man can provide the size.

You cannot teach being tall, and Udeh Jr. has proven a solid finisher, despite not really having a knack for scoring. He hasn’t needed to, shown through a productive season last year with Miami, even though he averaged just five points per night. It was the rebounding and rim presence that was catching everybody’s eye, and why he’s in the position he is now.

Minix may well be a cut candidate as they look to fill their last two-way spot with somebody else. Udeh Jr. will have a few looks in the preseason to show the value he provides to the team, and don’t be shocked if he does. Given the salary restrictions the team is currently facing, a converted contract remains unlikely. But watch for the dunks, the blocks, and the lobs.

There will be plenty of those.