Tyrese Proctor Is Making Every Opportunity Count—and Giving the Cavs a Reason to Play Him More

Tyrese Proctor is giving the Cleveland Cavaliers productive bench minutes without requiring a large share of their offense.

The second-year guard is averaging 5.5 Points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 13 minutes per game, shooting 52.2% from the field and he’s made seven of his 12 attempts from 3-point range (58.3%). His early contributions have included timely shooting, rebounding and passing across several lineup combinations.

For a player competing for opportunities in Cleveland’s backcourt, that ability to contribute in a limited role is important.

Proctor’s recent performances have strengthened his case for continued involvement. Against Atlanta, he finished with seven points, six rebounds and two assists. He followed with nine points and five assists in Cleveland’s 136-111 victory over Milwaukee, then supplied 10 points, four rebounds and two assists against Oklahoma City.

The assignments have varied. His willingness to work within them has helped make his minutes useful. And for Proctor, this early stretch has definitely pointed to just how impactful he can be.

Producing without dominating possessions

Proctor’s usage rate is 12.9%, reflecting a role that has primarily kept him away from the ball rather than directing the offense.

Alongside James Harden and Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland needs complementary guards who can maintain spacing, recognize an opening and make a productive decision when the ball reaches them. It’s why Cavs rookie Meleek Thomas has worked so well.

Proctor’s shooting has also helped him fill that role. His 58.3% accuracy from beyond the arc comes on a small sample, but converting available opportunities has given the Cavaliers immediate value.

Against Oklahoma City, he made two first-quarter 3-pointers as Cleveland built a 30-26 lead. Those baskets provided offense during a stretch when the Cavaliers were struggling to finish other opportunities.

He added a driving layup early in the fourth quarter and later made two free throws to put Cleveland ahead 94-93. His contribution extended beyond standing on the perimeter, giving the Cavaliers another player capable of attacking an opening.

Passing stands out in limited time

Some of Proctor’s most encouraging numbers involve the opportunities he is creating for others.

He ranks fourth on the team with 4.5 potential assists per game despite his limited playing time. Potential assists measure passes that lead to a teammate’s shot attempt, offering a broader view of his passing involvement than assists alone.

His assist percentage is 21.6%, third on the Cavaliers. That figure estimates the share of teammates’ field goals he assists while on the court.

Together, those numbers suggest Proctor is doing more than preserving possessions. He is helping Cleveland generate shots while operating in a supporting role.

His five assists against Milwaukee included passes to Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, as well as a late connection with Tristan Enaruna. Against Oklahoma City, he found Allen for a first-quarter dunk and assisted Mario Hezonja’s third-quarter 3-pointer during Cleveland’s comeback.

Atkinson is testing different combinations

Coach Kenny Atkinson has used Proctor across three positions, with 28% of his minutes coming at point guard, 52% at shooting guard and 20% at small forward.

Those positional estimates reflect how often Proctor has shared the floor with other ball handlers. They also show Cleveland’s willingness to fit him into different groups.

At point guard, he can help initiate possessions and find teammates. Alongside another creator, he can provide spacing and make the next pass. His rebounding has offered additional value in those combinations, particularly during his six-rebound performance against Atlanta.

Building a case for trust

Proctor’s early shooting percentage will be difficult to sustain, and a handful of productive appearances cannot establish a permanent place in the rotation.

The more durable indicators will be his decisions, defensive execution and ability to remain involved when shots are not falling.

he has supplied several forms of production in a modest amount of playing time. He has made open shots, helped on the glass and created opportunities for teammates while accepting a limited offensive role.

Cleveland does not need Proctor to control every possession. His recent performances show the value of a reserve who can enter a game, fit alongside different teammates and make the opportunities available to him count. If this continues, a leap isn't out of the question.