Cavs to Honor NBA Champ on Dec. 12 vs. Warriors

Cleveland can never have too much Matthew Dellavedova. The undrafted forward played his first three seasons with the team before getting a well-deserved payday from the Milwaukee Bucks. Halfway through that contract though, he would be dealt back to the Cavs.

For another few years, he would help mentor the young guards of the team, throw his signature lobs, and just make things happen. An unfortunate concussion in 2020-21 sidelined him for a long period, and he would eventually leave in the offseason.

But now the champ is getting a night in his honor 10 years later. A celebration of the Cavs 2016 championship is going to be happening in honor of the Australian.

Shoutout to Matthew Dellavedova

Though he is still playing pro basketball right now, there will always be a spot on the roster for Matthew Dellavedova in Cleveland. If not as a player, then certainly in the coaching ranks. A hard-nosed player that always put his body on the line, it was hard not to love him when he played for the Cavs (twice).

Dellavedova had to go to the hospital for dehydration after how hard he went during Game 3 of the 2015 NBA Finals. Without Kyrie Irving, he was PG1. In his second year in the league and playing 40 minutes a night chasing the best shooter in the world around the court. Stephen Curry made it hard, but the scrappy Australian made things as difficult as he could.

It’s no surprise that Delly will have a night of his own on Dec. 12. Fans in attendance will receive a bobblehead of the NBA champ, something that many people will be proudly displaying upon receiving.

This will be one of three themed nights that honor the team’s 2016 championship, with plenty of other kinds happening throughout the year. Click here for the full list.

The Undrafted Hero

Though his role was far more diminished during the 2016 playoff run, what Matthew Dellavedova provided in 2015 helped set the stage for so much more. The Cavs surely could have gotten swept without his efforts. Two of the three stars (and Anderson Varejao) were hurt, leaving the team extremely short-handed.

Dellavedova rose to the occasion, and that’s what made all the difference. They improved the roster in the offseason, and he continued to bring the toughness in the limited minutes he did get. He wore three different jerseys during his two tenures, but is remembered nonetheless for his work ethic.

Delly pulled the sword before a playoff game last year, getting the fans excited. It was something the team added to their promotions, and helped ignite the crowd on each occasion.

Shoutout to the Aussie. Dellavedova remains a well-loved fixture in Cleveland. The bobblehead will be a big hit. And it will be nice to remember the title.

Especially because it’s the Warriors that are in town that night. Extra sweet.