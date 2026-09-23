Only one player in the entire 50+ year history of the Cavaliers has worn the number 29 and he only wore it in 37 games in 2006. So, for today 29 in Cavs lore is more than just the jersey there is other history with 29.

Most of the things in Cavs history are negative moments involving 29. A 29 turnover game in 2019, maybe when they gave up 29 threes to the Grizzlies or blew 29 point lead to the Bulls last year.

Mike Wilks - 2006

Although Wilks only played 37 games for the Cavaliers, he played in the NBA for much longer. 7 years to be specific and he wore that number 29 jersey for eight of the nine teams he was on.

He was an NBA Champion with the San Antonio Spurs in 2005 where he wore the number 11, the only time he was not in the 29.

Wilks chose 29 to represent his hometown and the street he grew up on in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It was for the 29th Street Playground where he grew up playing basketball.

Now, Wilks in an assistant coach on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Since 2012 he has been with the team and moved up the ladder in the organization to assistant in 2019 and was an interim head coach for a stint in 2021.

Although 29 was only worn once, it is a number involved in many infamous Cavs moments in history.

LeBron scores 29 straight in 2007 Eastern Conference Finals

Before LeBron’s first Finals appearance in 2007, he scored 29 of the team's final 30 points in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

It was 81-78 and it was the last point somebody not named LeBron James scored, because after that he would go on to score 29 points in a double overtime win against the Detroit Pistons.

This included a game tying three pointer with 2.2 seconds left in double overtime, and quickly after had a game winning layup to lead the team to the win and a 3-2 series lead that Cleveland then won in six games.

That game was a defining moment in the early career of LeBron. He was 22 years old and finished the game with 48. Those 29 points were more than all of the starters in that game who together scored 29.

Cleveland’s 29-4 Start in 2024

Before finishing the season with the best record in the NBA, the Cavs tied the best 33 game start in NBA history when they went 29-4.

They were there with 96 Bulls, the 2008 Celtics, and the 2005 Suns who all had the same numbers. That season Kenny Atkinson won Coach of the Year after the team's regular season performance, but did not get it done in the end.

Going into this season, Cleveland is looking to get back to that form with the opportunity for an even better offense than they had in that season.