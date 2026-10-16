Cavs Veteran Guard Chasing NBA History In Eye-Popping 18th Season

James Harden has been in the NBA for quite some time. He joined the league as the #3 pick by the Thunder in the 2009 NBA Draft. Entering into his 18th campaign in the association now, he’s been able to put up some incredible statistical campaigns.

Coming into his first full year with the Cavs, he will have a chance to make some real history on the all-time leaderboards. He could join a club that features only LeBron James.

Let’s get into it.

Closing In On 30K Points

James Harden has been many things during his NBA career. Most notably, during his time with the Houston Rockets, he was one of the best scorers that the game’s ever seen. He averaged 30+ points for three consecutive seasons in the middle of the tenure, proving to be perhaps the most unstoppable player in the game at the time.

And coming into the 2026-27 season, the Cavs guard has the chance to do something only achieved by eight people in the history of the association. That thing, of course, is to score 30,000 points. As it stands right now, Harden has amassed 29,339 in his impressive career, meaning he’s just 661 points away.

James Harden needs 661 points to become the ninth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points. He also needs 189 assists to pass Isiah Thomas for 10th place on the NBA’s all-time assists list.



Harden and the @cavs open their season when they visit the @sixers on… pic.twitter.com/F4CzaEodKt — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 15, 2026

If Harden were to average roughly 20 points per game, it would take him 33 contests to reach the 30K club. Barring him becoming the team’s top offensive option, he isn’t in line to pass any players on the all-time scoring list. Wilt Chamberlain is over 1,900 points ahead of him in the #8 spot, so it would appear that staying in ninth and getting to 30,000 is the most likely feat.

Harden is not only chasing the scoring history, but trying to help the Cavs win their second Larry O’Brien trophy.

Closing In On 9K Assists, Top-10 Spot

James Harden, in addition to being a fantastic scorer in his NBA career, has been just as impressive a facilitator. Coming into the year, he is just 188 dimes away from tying Isiah Thomas for #10 all-time. 189 helpers and he would be into the top-10.

The LeBron James mention above, of course, is about to be answered. Still active for his age 42 (birthday in December) season, The King is the only one to be top 10 in both points and assists. That’s what Harden stands to gain by ascending the ranks.

Harden needs 1,127 assists to become the ninth one to reach 10K. He would need to average more than 13 a game over a full 82-game slate to reach it, so expect this goal to likely hit during the 2027-28 campaign. Permitting he can stay healthy, it’s almost a sure thing.

Since joining the Cavaliers, James Harden has recorded 92 points, 43 assists, 25 rebounds, and a 5–0 record.



Only one player in @NBA history has recorded more points, more assists, and more rebounds while going 5–0 over their first five games with a new team…



…James Harden… pic.twitter.com/WBD1Q6MCTa — Crazy Stats (@NBAcrazystats) February 21, 2026

Gary Payton is next on the list, with 93 assists needed to pass him. Just a bit higher to find Thomas.

The Beard Is Ready To Go

James Harden looked sharp for the Cavs in the preseason. His thumb is all better. He helped recruit Peyton Watson. He seems to be in great shape right. Everything is coming up aces in Cleveland.

Harden will get his 30,000th point, along with moving into the top 10 in assists in league history. As he amasses those milestones, it will be serving as a reminder of how impressive his NBA longevity has been.

All that matters for the group collectively, is that they remain in title contention. Harden should celebrate the milestones of course, and then get right back to focusing on contributing to winning as much as possible.

The Cavs open their season in Philly on Oct. 22. All the superstars will be there.