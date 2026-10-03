This Current Member of the Cavaliers is Most Likely to be a Future Hall of Famer

There is no higher point to reach than Springfield, Massachusetts as an NBA player. The birthplace of basketball (and volleyball), the best in the world will find themselves there at the end with the accolades honored, and a speech given to say thank you for the memories.

In Cleveland with these Cavaliers, there is already one guaranteed Hall of Famer in their midst. There is a very strong hopeful starting next to him.

We’re talking about James Harden (with Donovan Mitchell), of course. Let’s discuss.

Ready For The Hall

Even if James Harden retired right now, he would be a lock to secure a spot in the Hall-of-Fame. The offenses he led in Houston reached heights never-before-seen by the league. The Beard was putting up scoring numbers over stretches only seen by Kobe Bryant (RIP) previously.

And on top of all the incredible scoring highlights, he was dropping dimes just as impressively. Mike D’Antoni moved him over to the point guard spot and things got even better than before. It took a creative offensive mind like the 7 Seconds or Less inventor to properly unlock what Harden could bring. And boy, did it ever.

Even beyond there. He’s had marvelous showings wherever he has gone. This is the #11 leading scorer in NBA history we’re talking about here, folks. Harden has scored 29,339 points and is likely to join the 30K club this coming season. He’ll be the second to do-so having worn a Cavs uniform, joining LeBron James.

Harden is second only to Stephen Curry all-time in made threes with 3,390. Ninth among active players in two-point field goals. 22nd in the history of the game in steals. 2nd among active players in assists and 12th all-time.

Harden has built an incredible longevity in the NBA, and his numbers will increase across the board as he plays with Donovan Mitchell and the rest of an extremely strong supporting staff.

High Impact, Long Time

The best way to get to the Hall of Fame is to just be sustainably good. Just because James Harden has not won a championship doesn’t mean he’s not going to make it there. He has everything else checked off and has put up superb numbers, as mentioned, for many years.

And as most players have crashed at least a bit by their age-37 season, Harden is still putting up numbers when the team needs. He’s had clutch playoff moments here already. Donovan Mitchell gives him the freedom to operate with one-on-one coverage pretty regularly, a true blessing.

Harden entered the league with Stephen Curry in 2009. He’s still starting. Still making $30 million a year. Still an All-Star caliber player. If that’s not a Hall-of-Famer, then, well…. What is?

He’ll get to Springfield. And it will be incredibly well deserved.