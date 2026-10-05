It was a strong offseason for the Cleveland Cavaliers at a time when they had to change things up. The way the 2025-26 season finished up, a change of some kind felt imminent.

The first new addition was Mario Hezonja, who has generated much buzz and excitement since signing. Especially since he starred for his home country (Croatia) in the FIBA Qualifiers .When the media saw they were signing a 6’9, 260-lb forward rather than the smaller, lankier player who suited up for his first NBA stint years ago.

Even better than that, is the praise he’s drawn from staff and players. James Harden had nothing but good things to say.

Let’s get into that.

Harden Offers Praise for Hezonja

An article was published recently on Marca.com , a place that offers all the latest updates on the latest in basketball (in Spanish). In a piece written by Juanje Fernández (and translated by RealCavsFans.com ), James Harden offered high praise of Mario Hezonja.

"Mario Hezonja is very good. He brings something to our team that we didn't have.

Harden has been in the NBA since 2009 and has been around some fantastic talents during his time in the association. For him to be able to add this about the new addition is certainly promising. The two will be playing a lot of minutes together, so the chemistry rating will grow from the comments made.

Harden went into a bit more detail about what the new wing is going to provide the team.

"He is very strong and physical. He can shoot, pass, finish near the rim, and attack the basket."

Having a 6’9 player built like Hezonja will do wonders for this team. He provides the same height Dean Wade did, while offering quite a bit more offensive upside. The 2024-25 EuroLeague MVP can score it at a high level and has proven time and again that he’s not afraid of the big shots.

H And H Duo Ready To Roll

Mario Hezonja made it clear both on social media and in pressers that he’s happy to be in Cleveland. He doesn’t like the sun and super warm weather, and much of the Cavs season will see some snow, mush, and cold. He’ll be embracing it all as he provides scoring off the bench.

James Harden meanwhile, was at the center of the team’s recruiting efforts of Peyton Watson. He’s been in the forward’s ear all summer, and deserves much of the credit for the team landing him. On top of that, he waited until the end of the summer to sign his free agent contract, allowing the team more financial flexibility.

These two will share the floor plenty, and having the 18-year NBA vet praising a guy that makes his NBA return after six years overseas is very promising.