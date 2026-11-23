It wasn’t long ago that the James Harden discussion was about how he should consider coming off the bench.

The very same week that this CJ McCollum piece about how he agreed to come off the pine to help the development of his reserves was written, Harden dropped 51 points on the Indiana Pacers.

A slow start to his season has been erased and tossed into the rearview. The percentages are all starting to come up, as Harden has also started to find his groove at the FT line, going 14-for-14 his last time out.

It’s no longer a conundrum, but rather a question that has been answered.

Beards Are Still En Vogue

Yes, beards are still in style.

James Harden has been rocking it since he came into the NBA, though he did say he would consider shaving it upon retirement. Kind of like how Tim Duncan kept a short haircut most of his career, and then opted to grow it out after retiring.

Harden’s 51-point night against the Pacers certainly quelled all the doubts about his game and if he still had it going on. Meleek Thomas’ strong start to the year had a lot of folks buzzing and perhaps insinuating that he should become a starting lineup fixture. That is certainly the long-term plan, but it’s hard to take the hottest player on the team out.

JAMES HARDEN. 51 POINTS.



IT'S HIS MOST POINTS AS A CAVALIER 🤯



CAVS MOVE TO 2-1 IN EMIRATES NBA CUP GROUP PLAY! pic.twitter.com/twWJ4G70Nk — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2026

Though his play overall has been up-and-down, the assists have been increasing as the turnovers have been dropping, and the efficiency is finally starting to come up. There is a reason, after all, that Harden is referred to more as “the system” rather than a player you have to integrate into what’s there. Years and years of basketball acumen have led him to being able to do things on the floor most cannot.

When Mike D’Antoni spoke about his former guard at his Hall of Fame induction ceremony, he uttered those same thoughts.

Ready To Keep It Rolling

Now that James Harden has cemented himself as the firm starting point guard (he sort of already was), the focus turns to how he can keep it rolling. Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor got next, but it’s The Beard that’s got it now.

He and Donovan Mitchell have been upping their scoring of late, and it’s taken a bit more pressure off the defense. They can continue to preach and teach so that when any big situations do come up, the youngsters can be ready.

Harden has also done a fantastic job of getting open threes for Peyton Watson, who has certainly been in need of the boost lately. He probably won’t be an All-Star, but he’s secured his spot. He has the trust of his team and his coach.

Harden played the entire third quarter against the Pacers just a few days ago, something that players in this rotation really don’t do. In any quarter, for that matter. Not in the regular season. Kenny Atkinson called him a top-10 player all-time, and honestly, with how smooth he looked in that last contest, it’s hard to find fault. He passed Kobe on the 50-point games list in the process.

Kenny Atkinson after James Harden's 51-point game:



"We've got to appreciate this guy. This guy is top 10 of all-time." pic.twitter.com/YUt2Y6pQYL — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 21, 2026

With a three-game week ahead, Cleveland will have plenty of rest. Time to see what he can do next. Another 50-burger perhaps?