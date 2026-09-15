Cleveland Cavaliers Announce New Over-the-Air Game Coverage in DAZN Partnership
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Earlier this month, the Cavs announced a deal with DAZN to exclusively broadcast the teams games for the foreseeable future. With that, came an announcement about potentially having free games within this deal for fans to watch Donovan Mitchell and crew play basketball.
For 36 they were with a team that went by many names but ultimately shut down last season as FanDuel Sports Network Ohio. Now DAZN takes over the rights.
With that, the broadcasts were moved to an in-house team from Rock Entertainment Group allowing new camera angles, graphics and other major game day adjustments.
Now, starting on October 26th, will be the first of 15 free Cavaliers games to watch on local Gray Media stations or on Rock Entertainment Sports Network.
Free Games
- Oct. 26th vs. Minnesota
- Oct. 29th @ Atlanta
- Nov. 2nd vs OKC
- Nov. 14th vs. Dallas
- Dec. 12th vs. Golden State
- Dec. 18th @ Detroit
- Dec. 23rd @ Washington
- Jan. 2nd @ Charlotte
- Jan. 23rd @ Dallas
- Jan. 29th @ Toronto
- Feb. 6th vs Orlando
- Feb. 14th vs. Phoenix
- Mar. 9th @ Detroit
- Mar. 14th @ Sacramento
- Apr. 4th vs. Charlotte
These are subject to change but, but the opportunity to watch 15 games free through WOIO and WUAB, the local Cleveland stations and various Gray Media channels in Ohio. Fans will also get the pre game and post game shows with Austin Carr.
There were complaints about the pricing of DAZN’s subscription platform to watch the team in which adding these games makes the subscription more important because the other 50+ game are still behind a paywall or on national TV.
At the end of last season it seemed like NBA teams would struggle to find new rights deals as most moved to in house broadcasts.
Matt Moran, the Senior Operating Official at Gray Media stated “This partnership represents a forward thinking approach to serving local sports fans.”
This is something done before by other NBA teams like the Pelicans, Mavericks, Suns, and Jazz who moved to in house broadcasting which allowed them to serve local fans with a Direct to Consumer paywall.
Subscription Options
To watch the Cavs this season on DAZN they have multiple subscription options:
- Standard Monthly Pass: $19.99 a month
- Standard Season Pass: $119.99 a season
- Ultimate Monthly Pass: $24.99 a month comes with Cavs store discount and alternate angles
- Ultimate Season Pass: $139.99 a season and comes with Cavs store discount and alternate angles.
Season and half season ticket holders will also get access to the games with a free season pass subscription.
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Chase Brownawell is a Northwest Ohio native who graduated as Valedictorian with a Bachelor's Degree from Full Sail University in Sports Broadcasting.Follow ChaseBrownawell