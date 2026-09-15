Cleveland Cavaliers Announce New Over-the-Air Game Coverage in DAZN Partnership

Earlier this month, the Cavs announced a deal with DAZN to exclusively broadcast the teams games for the foreseeable future. With that, came an announcement about potentially having free games within this deal for fans to watch Donovan Mitchell and crew play basketball.

For 36 they were with a team that went by many names but ultimately shut down last season as FanDuel Sports Network Ohio. Now DAZN takes over the rights.

With that, the broadcasts were moved to an in-house team from Rock Entertainment Group allowing new camera angles, graphics and other major game day adjustments.

Now, starting on October 26th, will be the first of 15 free Cavaliers games to watch on local Gray Media stations or on Rock Entertainment Sports Network.

Free Games

Oct. 26th vs. Minnesota

Oct. 29th @ Atlanta

Nov. 2nd vs OKC

Nov. 14th vs. Dallas

Dec. 12th vs. Golden State

Dec. 18th @ Detroit

Dec. 23rd @ Washington

Jan. 2nd @ Charlotte

Jan. 23rd @ Dallas

Jan. 29th @ Toronto

Feb. 6th vs Orlando

Feb. 14th vs. Phoenix

Mar. 9th @ Detroit

Mar. 14th @ Sacramento

Apr. 4th vs. Charlotte

These are subject to change but, but the opportunity to watch 15 games free through WOIO and WUAB, the local Cleveland stations and various Gray Media channels in Ohio. Fans will also get the pre game and post game shows with Austin Carr.

There were complaints about the pricing of DAZN’s subscription platform to watch the team in which adding these games makes the subscription more important because the other 50+ game are still behind a paywall or on national TV.

At the end of last season it seemed like NBA teams would struggle to find new rights deals as most moved to in house broadcasts.

Matt Moran, the Senior Operating Official at Gray Media stated “This partnership represents a forward thinking approach to serving local sports fans.”

This is something done before by other NBA teams like the Pelicans, Mavericks, Suns, and Jazz who moved to in house broadcasting which allowed them to serve local fans with a Direct to Consumer paywall.

Subscription Options

To watch the Cavs this season on DAZN they have multiple subscription options:

Standard Monthly Pass: $19.99 a month

Standard Season Pass: $119.99 a season

Ultimate Monthly Pass: $24.99 a month comes with Cavs store discount and alternate angles

Ultimate Season Pass: $139.99 a season and comes with Cavs store discount and alternate angles.

Season and half season ticket holders will also get access to the games with a free season pass subscription.