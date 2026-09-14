Why Donovan Mitchell Is Entering a Pivotal Season for the Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell has fully embraced Cleveland since being acquired four years ago. He has helped the team reach the playoffs every season, and led them to their first non-LeBron ECF appearance since 1992 just last year.

From scoring 71 in a single contest, to bringing his team on road trips to build camaraderie, he’s been giving his all to the organization and improving it. With a new four-year extension now signed, and his contract secured, there’s still plenty of pressure on Mitchell.

Here’s why he’s entering a pivotal season in Cleveland next season.

Fell Apart On Big Stage In 2025-26

The way last season ended for the Cavs felt perhaps even more of a takeaway than how far they went. The vibes were high after defeating the Pistons in Game 7, leading to a berth in the ECF. It took about a week for the Knicks to sweep them and send the team back home. The massive blown Game 1 lead didn’t just hand the team a single defeat, but a complete loss of morale followed.

Coming into a new year now, it’s on Donovan Mitchell to rally the troops. As the team prepares for their training camp in Spain in just a few weeks, he’ll have plenty of opportunities to bring the team together. Even with 11X All-Star and veteran James Harden around, it’s still #45’s team and he’s got to be the one making it work.

It was not completely on Mitchell that the team did lose as they did, but the turnaround is going to fall on his shoulders.

The Pinnacle Is The Goal

Making the ECF is great and all, but it’s what happens there that matters. After re-signing James Harden and trading for Peyton Watson, the Cavs are hoping to run the gauntlet in the East. LeBron James and Jaylen Brown with the Sixers.. The champion Knicks are running it back. The Raptors landed Kawhi Leonard. Giannis Antetokounmpo is now playing for the Heat. The return of Tyrese Haliburton.

All of those things happening should mean zilch to Cleveland. It will make things quite a bit harder, but the goal has got to be to make the NBA Finals. Donovan Mitchell inking an extension worth close to $70 million a year can be justified if the playoff success can follow. While he’s had some marvelous performances in the postseason, there have been others where he just hasn’t shown up.

The issue is when Mitchell does have an off-day, it can at times affect the rest of the team, as his ball moving tails off, and he looks more to try and shake his slump outside the rhythm of the offense. Mitchell has done some incredible things. But there is immense pressure on him to lead. Now 30 years of age, he’s got to look to show he can deliver on any stage, against any team.

Because, the thing is, when Spida is locked in, there is arguably no more dangerous player in the association with the ball in his hands. One of the best players in franchise history, he may still have new levels to reach.