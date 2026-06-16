Cleveland Cavaliers Have Worked Out 15 Known Prospects Before 2026 NBA Draft

The pre-draft workouts are in full swing ahead of the NBA Draft on June 23-24.

This will give teams an excellent opportunity to evaluate the players, see how they perform on the court and also to get to know what type of person they are off it.

The Cleveland Cavaliers get the 29th pick in this year’s NBA Draft and have been working out a plethora of emerging rookies. Here is a mini-breakdown of each of them.

The list of players the Cavaliers have worked out

Rashaun Agee, Texas A&M

Listed at 6’7”, Rashaun Agee is an undersized post player with quick footwork, a high basketball IQ and maturity beyond his years. He averaged 15 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies last season, and stepped up in key moments.

Whether he’ll be a good fit for the Cavs is unlikely given that they have a strong core in Agee’s position, but a potential gem of a player.

Michael Ajayi, Butler

Another high-IQ player, Michael Ajayi posted several double-doubles this season and possesses key mental toughness. An aggressive and athletic player who finishes well at the basket. Ajayi could play well in multiple positions.

DJ Armstrong Jr., UMBC

DJ Armstrong Jr. can score in a multitude of ways, and as a left-hander, he is that much more difficult to guard. Armstrong Jr. almost models himself on Jalen Brunson when it comes to his style of basketball. Cool, calm and composed, never panics, is unselfish but can be a deadly scorer when in the groove.

A 41% three-point shooter, Armstrong Jr. averaged 13.3 points per game last season for the Retrievers and would be a useful pickup for any team desperate for a scoring option at the guard or small forward position.

Jamar Brown, UCLA

A player who has improved year after year is certainly ready for the NBA. Jamar Brown plays with unmatched intensity. Defensively, he is a pest and can read where his opponent is going and get a clean steal, but can also stretch the floor and pull the strings on offense.

Tre Carroll, Xavier

A solid point guard that loves to get his teammates involved, Tre Carroll is a tremendous passer who possesses a rare talent among rookies in that he is a terrific and patient player in the pick-and-roll, which will please most frontcourt players around the NBA if he is selected.

Carroll also has a decent three-point shot on him, but at times can be a little trigger-happy, especially when he is open from the logo. He isn’t afraid to let it fly, but for the next step up, he needs a calmer approach.

Dominique Daniels Jr., Cal Baptist

Players under 6’0” often struggle in the modern-day NBA, unless your name is Isaiah Thomas, but Dominique Daniels Jr. could break the mould. Standing at 5’10”, Daniels Jr. averaged a jaw-dropping 23.2 points per game in his senior year at California Baptist.

A strong scorer from anywhere on the floor, the guard always seems to find cracks in the defense and is lightning fast. His height could put potential suitors off, including the Cavs, but given the opportunity, he will do anything to take advantage of it.

Cruz Davis, Hofstra

A smart playmaker and good shooter, Cruz Davis – like Tre Carroll – is another guard who excels in the pick-and-roll and is a tenacious defender. His shooting can be streaky, but another guard with a promising future if chosen.

Wyatt Fricks, Marshall

A versatile forward who thrives in playing in the open floor. Wyatt Fricks is a good shooter who can space the floor really well, causing matchup problems with averages of 56% from the floor and 35% from three-point land to prove it. Plus, he’s a strong defender who provides strong weak-side protection at the rim.

Ben Humrichous, Illinois

Illinois’ glue guy who, at 6’9”, can shoot the ball and play well inside. Over the years, his defense has improved as well, and he has developed into a player who can guard multiple positions, which includes guards along the perimeter. A useful player to have.

Vincent Iwuchukwu, Georgetown

A traditional big man who can boss the paint, Vincent Iwuchukwu’s style of basketball doesn’t seem suited for the NBA, but he is a player that has great size and potential. Certainly a work in progress, but when he reaches his potential, he will be a good player.

Nate Johnson, Kansas State

A good shooter at 40% from three-point land, Nate Johnson is an exciting two-way player who can lock down the opponent’s best players. He was one of the primary creators at Kansas State this season, but you feel he needs more time to develop his game.

Xaivian Lee, Florida

Xaivian Lee’s playing style certainly suited Florida: a quick guard who has great ball control; he can be a good shooter when called upon and is your traditional player who can slash to the basket and find gaps to exploit the defense.

Tre'Von Spillers, Wake Forest

A highly efficient interior scorer, Tre’Von Spillers is an athletic rim-runner and finisher in transition, and a reliable defender with a motor that creates easy offensive opportunities.



Jalen Washington, Nebraska

While not the most aggressive of forwards in this year’s class, Jalen Washington boasts length, athleticism and clever post moves that could pose a problem for opposing teams.

However, Washington needs to have an edge to him; he needs strength in order to be successful in making that step to the NBA.