Cleveland Cavaliers Trade Target Big Board: Ranking Potential Acquisition for the Offseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have all summer to try and improve their roster.

Even though it seems like President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman wants to keep the core of this team intact, the Cavs might have no other options than to make some trades.

In the NBA, you have to give something up to get something good back in a return package. Let’s take a look at a few potential acquisition targets for the Cavs to look into this offseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

According to several reports immediately following Cleveland’s Eastern Conference Finals sweep at the hands of the New York Knicks, it feels like the Cavs didn’t have much of an appetite to chase Antetokounmpo.

But could that change after watching the Knicks dominance in the NBA Finals?

Even at 33, Antetokounmpo is still one of the best players in the NBA. It would likely cost the Cavaliers Evan Mobley, but it would signal that they’re going all in for another championship in 2027.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

If LeBron decides that Cleveland is the best place for a potential farewell tour, the Cavaliers should be interested in a reunion for the third time.

Even if it were to cost the Cavaliers some assets in a sign and trade with the Lakers, James would bring a championship mentality to a team that has underwhelmed in the postseason.

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden would complement LeBron very nicely. If the Cavs are able to retain their bigs, the lob threat potential would be endless. A combination of Mitchell and Harden with either Max Strus or Sam Merrill should provide James with ample shooting threats.

It almost makes too much sense. Of course, there's a chance that James could return to the Cavs as a free agent, too.

Tre Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans have been rumored to have plenty of interest in Jarrett Allen this offseason. If the Cavs decide to trade away their center to pave the way for Mobley’s role to expand, Murphy would be a target that makes plenty of sense.

The Cavs are starved for a wing. At 6-foot-8, Altman would be hoping that Murphy could fit Mitchell and Harden better than De’Andre Hunter was able to.

Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks

The Cavs and Bucks have had trade conversations in a package centered around Antetokounmpo, but what if Portis could also be dealt?

Altman should look to upgrade Cleveland’s big man depth this offseason. Portis plays solid defense and can space the floor. When Allen and Mobley needed a break, Thomas Bryant and Larry Nance Jr. just didn’t give the Cavaliers enough last season.

A backup makes plenty of sense this offseason.