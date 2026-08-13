Cleveland Cavaliers Must Decide What’s Next for Craig Porter Jr.

Whenever he opts to re-sign, James Harden will reclaim his starting spot. That’s all set. Where the discussion begins is with the backup point guards of the Cavs. The competition for the spot will be fierce. That is assuming of course that 12-year veteran Dennis Schröder is in fact traded in the coming weeks.

Three players will be in direct competition for the minutes at the one spot behind Harden (and Donovan Mitchell). We’ve got Meleek Thomas, an exciting young rookie. Second-year man Tyrese Proctor who turned some heads during his first season is in the mix.

And of course, Craig Porter Jr. Entering his fourth year with the team, this is a critical time for him.

Figuring Out Craig Porter’s Role

CPJ joined the Cavs after going undrafted out of Wichita State in the summer of 2023.

The most impressive thing was that at just 6 '2, led his team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks as a senior. Even with the height aside, leading in every single category is incredible. And yet nobody wanted to use a pick on him?

A strong summer showing earned him a two-way deal and an eventual guaranteed contract. Porter Jr. had a coming out party against the Sixers in a National TV game during the NBA Cup in which he scored over Joel Embiid in OT and ended with 12 points and nine assists. He proved right then and there that his craftiness and grittiness were not to be trifled with.

Here’s the problem though. Two more years have come and gone since. The team has given him chances, and he’s thrived. He put up a stat-line never before seen by a Cavs player in a game with Charlotte (19 points, eight rebounds, three steals, four blocks) last season. But nothing seems to be enough to keep him in the rotation.

Lonzo Ball was getting run over him at times before ultimately being moved. Porter hardly got opportunities after Dennis Schröder was brought in at the deadline. With Ty Jerome’s emergence the year prior, it was hard to justify taking him off the floor.

But now, entering year four with the team, there is some pressure on him. If he can’t establish himself, the run in Cleveland may come to an end.

The Case for Craig

Meleek Thomas stole the show at the Vegas Summer League, and showed Cavs personnel why he should get big league minutes. It’s hard to argue that the second-round pick out of Arkansas shouldn’t play right away. That is unfortunate news for Porter, who likely would have been in line to be the backup PG on day one.

That can still be the case, though. He won’t get many G-League reps, but Thomas, like Tyrese Proctor, may not be an every day guard. The two play similarly, with just a little more flash and athleticism for the Razorback.

MELEEK THOMAS WITH AUTHORITY pic.twitter.com/kf0TpIyBZq — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 12, 2025

All three of them will be competing for minutes. There is no question that all belong in the league, but there is a spot for just one of them in this rotation. An argument can definitely be made on Porter’s behalf that he belongs on the floor. His ability to make plays on the defensive end can’t be overlooked. The former Shocker has also proven to have solid playmaking chops.

Chasedown blocks are not a common occurrence for 6’2 guards, but nothing of course is common about Porter. Even as the “veteran” of this competition, nothing is a given. It would be great to see him on the floor, if he can earn his way ahead of the young guns.

He does deserve the minutes, but logjams happen. A good problem to have, and one that may well bring out the best in every guy.