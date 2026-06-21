Cleveland Cavaliers' Silence This Offseason Could Mean Something Big

Even though the Cavaliers weren’t initially expected to chase Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer, Cleveland’s silence is deafening.

Immediately following Cleveland’s sweep out of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert posted on X that the team was “nowhere near” where they needed to be.

Since then? Radio silence.

The Cavs immediately announced that head coach Kenny Atkinson would be returning. The expectation was that veteran point guard James Harden would opt out of his player option and ink a new two-year deal with the Cavaliers to get under the second apron.

But they weren’t expected to explore swapping Evan Mobley for Giannis Antetokounmpo, as the Milwaukee Bucks had offered at the trade deadline. Despite early offseason reports suggesting mutual interest between the Cavs and LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors seem to be getting more national headlines than Cleveland.

If the silence continues, it’s fair to wonder if this offseason could play out similarly to the 2022 summer when the Cavs acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.

Immediately after Utah’s first-round playoff loss, speculation surfaced about the futures of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell with the Jazz. All throughout the summer, trade talks had Mitchell linked to the Knicks. But talks broke down, and Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman swooped in, finalizing the deal that sent Mitchell to Cleveland.

What if that happened again this offseason?

Nothing about Antetokounmpo’s situation with the Bucks has moved quickly. He was first upset in 2025, and met with the organization about his future in Milwaukee following the Damian Lillard release.

Since then, the situation has only soured. Even though Antetokounmpo prefers to be traded to the Miami Heat and is intrigued by the Boston Celtics, it’s unclear if those organizations have enough to convince Milwaukee to make a deal.

Could Altman swoop in again? Could the price have lowered from the initial ask of Mobley the longer this drags out?

It’s a similar situation out in Los Angeles.

LeBron’s free agency periods are rarely quick and easy. According to recent reports, he could still be contemplating retirement.

The Lakers are already allowed to negotiate with James since he was on their roster last year. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Los Angeles isn’t expected to offer James a max contract. That could offend LeBron, who has felt disrespected in Los Angeles since the Luka Doncic trade.

The NBA’s legal tampering period opens on June 30, and the Cavaliers could finally have their turn to get in line to make a pitch to LeBron.

Coming up this week, the Cavaliers have the No. 29 overall selection in the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night. Even if a big domino falls and the Cavaliers remain quiet, there’s no need for panic. It’s a long offseason in the NBA, and this is an organization that has shown precedent to being very patient when it comes to taking big swings.