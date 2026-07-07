Donovan Mitchell Signs $273 Million Max Extension With Cavaliers

On the morning of Tuesday, July 7th, history was made in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell agreed on a $273 million contract extension with a player option in the 2030-31 season and a full trade kicker. This deal now guarantees Mitchell, the 29-year-old All-NBA guard, will play out the rest of his prime, and potentially career, in Cleveland.

BREAKING: Cleveland Cavaliers All-NBA star Donovan Mitchell has agreed on a four-year, $273 million maximum contract extension that includes a player option for the 2030-31 season and a full trade kicker, CAA's Co-Head of Basketball, Austin Brown, tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/7gfOG4n5l1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2026

A Favorable Deal

Donovan Mitchell signing his extension this summer, as opposed to waiting until next summer, works in favor of the Cavaliers. If Donovan waited until next summer, his extension would have looked like a five-year, $350 million-plus contract, with the last year of the deal costing the Cavaliers $80 million or more.

Aside from substantial monetary savings, the Cavaliers also avoided what could have been a PR nightmare of a season. In a world where Donovan did not sign this summer, the Cavs would have had questions all season about whether Donovan actually wanted to stay in Cleveland, similar to the summer of 2024, when the inevitable Knicks rumors swirled.

The Full Trade Kicker

Donovan Mitchell’s new contract extension has a clause that fans may not be familiar with: a full trade kicker. What this clause means is that if the Cavs trade Mitchell, they must pay a salary bonus to him that is worth 15% of his remaining contract. To translate, the Cavaliers are not going to trade Mitchell, even if things go south for the team in the future.

It’s All in the Details

While this deal is favorable for the Cavs, make no mistake, it wasn’t cheap. Over the next four seasons, the money Mitchell will get paid will look like this: $60.1 million in 2027-28, $65.8 million in 2028-29, $70.6 million in 2029-30, and $75.5 million in 2030-31. This is a typical super-max contract, just a year earlier than what many expected.

What's next for the Cavaliers is even more exciting. Rumors are still swirling about the return of LeBron James and locking down Mitchell long-term, despite LeBron being at the end of his career, which may make The King feel more comfortable about the buy-in from his future co-star.

This contract extension yet again signals the Cavaliers' commitment to being “all-in” on the next two seasons as their championship window. This team is not getting any younger, and with NBA free agency in full swing, make no mistake, this is the first of many moves coming for the wine and gold.