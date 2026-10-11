Counting Down the Cavs: Breaking Down the Number 11 in Cavaliers History

11 is retired by the Cleveland Cavaliers for Zydrunas Ilgauskas. Before him the number was associated with some great point guards. With 11 days until the regular season begins, let’s start with the first player to wear 11.

John Warren - 1971-1974

In the first seasons of the team, John Warren was there in the number 11 on that 15-67 Cavs team. After being selected in the expansion draft by the team, he was given heavy minutes in that first season.

He is also on some early basketball blooper reels after scoring on the opposing teams basket after a jump ball in game against the Trailblazers. He would run the entire length of the court to score that basket.

Walt Frazier - 1978

After a trade from the New York Knicks, Walt Frazier ended up in Cleveland at the end of his basketball career playing his last three seasons here.

He only wore the number 11 in that first season with the Cavs, but it was also his best on the team. Averaging 16 points a game.

Frazier’s move to Cleveland was likely not his favorite. He was quoted as saying it felt like he was being traded to Siberia and also said that Cleveland prepared him for retirement. In 3 seasons he played just 66 games.

Cliff Robinson - 1982-1984

He was drafted into the NBA as a teenager and for multiple seasons was the youngest player in the league and had a 45 point game which at the time was the most for a teenager which was only broken just last season by Cooper Flagg.

After 3 seasons, the Cavs were still struggling as a franchise despite his stellar performances and traded him to Washington.

Terrell Brandon - 1992-1997

A Cavs legend, 5’11 Terrell Brandon had two seasons in Cleveland that were talked about all over the country.

The “Super Sub” Brandon spent his career on the bench until the team traded Mark Price and he got his shot in the starting lineup.

Then he was considered “The Best Point Guard in the NBA”. He got on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine after a stint in the NBA. Appearing in two All-Star games and averaging 19 points a game some believed him to be the future of NBA point guards.

He now has his name on the Cleveland Cavaliers Wall of Honor as of 2024.

Zydrunas Ilgauskas - 1998-2010

The guy who’s number is hanging in the rafters. We already know so much about the fan favorite Cavalier during his time. His major honors include two All-Star appearances and an All-Rookie team in 1998.

Big Z may arguably be the most fan favorite player in Cavs history. He also carries multiple Cavs records and sits at the top of many all-time statistics.

He sits first in blocks, second in rebounds, points scored, and games played and is the only player in franchise history to have 10,000 points, 5,000 rebounds, and 1,000 blocks.