Meleek Thomas Has Lofty Goals For Rookie Season

There is something refreshing about the way Cavs Rookie Guard Meleek Thomas carries himself. He comes across as incredibly confident. Not necessarily in an arrogant way either. I’d say it’s more so rooted in a deep belief in himself. And to be honest, you need a great deal of confidence, maybe even a little bit of a cocky attitude to make it to the NBA.

And that confidence has served him well up to this point. Thomas was a consensus five-star recruit coming out of high school as a McDonalds All-American. It didn’t take long for him to catch the eye of NBA scouts everywhere as he wowed with high level off ball shot making beside former Arkansas teammate Darius Acuff Jr.

He proved to be an incredibly talented movement shooter in his lone season in Fayetteville, registering averages of 15.6 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists, and 1.5 Steals, while completing 43.5% of his shots, including 41.6% from long distance. The youngster earned SEC All-Freshman honors for his efforts.

When he drafted with the 34th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the reception was mixed to say the least, as some in Cleveland felt that the pick could’ve been utilized to address another position group considering the number of guards that were on the roster at the time.

It took just one summer league appearance to quickly quell any misgivings regarding his selection as the rookie guard absolutely dismantled the competition, leading the entire summer league field in scoring by dropping 27.3 Points per game, on high efficiency (50.0% FG | 43.8% 3PT) during his 4-game stint.

He showcased his abilities as on off-ball shot maker while also functioning as the team’s primary ballhandler. Thomas quietly dispelled any notion that he couldn’t operate as an on-ball creator, making plays for himself and his teammates. It was the type of performance that had fans and pundits pondering whether Thomas could function as Cleveland's backup point.

And his confidence within himself has only grown larger since then. When asked about his personal expectations and goals for his upcoming rookie season, Thomas didn’t hold back.

My self-expectations for myself and my goals that I plan on accomplishing…Definitely First-team All-Rookie, 100% guaranteed. I'm trying to get the rookie of the year award just by taking everything day by day and not taking that for granted. Accomplishing everything one slow step at a time. Meleek Thomas on his personal goals

Thomas isn’t settling for anything less than another Eastern Conference Finals berth for the team as well, letting it be known just how far into the season he hopes to be playing

Got to get to the Eastern Conference Finals again after seeing how it went last year. I plan on ending up in the finals. That's everybody's dream, but I'm planning on putting the work to get there with my guys. Yeah, I want to accomplish everything. So, anything a rookie can accomplish, just check me out for it because I'm chasing it. Thomas on getting back to the ECF

One thing is abundantly clear. A great deal of people believe in this young man. And after listening to his own comments, it's clear that Meleek Thomas has the utmost belief in himself as well. Let’s hope that belief continues translating to the court regardless of accolades.