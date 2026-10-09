Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the Latest NBA Player Turned Soccer Club Owner

Reigning two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has joined Atlético Madrid’s ownership group with a minority stake in the club, the club announced Thursday.

Gilgeous-Alexander has dominated the NBA over the past two years, winning the 2025 NBA title with the Oklahoma City Thunder to go along with his pair of MVP awards. Now, Atlético Madrid appears delighted to have such a successful sportsman join the club’s ownership.

“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has joined Atlético de Madrid’s ownership group,” Atlético Madrid said in a statement. “The partnership is grounded in shared values: ambition, excellence and the belief that every result must be earned.”

The 28-year-old joins fellow Canadian Jonathan David at Atléti and is excited for what the future holds. “I’m excited to officially join Atlético de Madrid’s ownership group.” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “This is a club with a long-standing presence at the top of European football, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of its future.”

Back in April, the Thunder posted pictures of the Canadian superstar boarding the team plane wearing an Atlético Madrid jumpsuit. How involved and how much his ownership stake is worth remains unknown, but he’ll join the ownership group of a team that includes 11 board members, one of which is Spain legend and former player David Villa.

“Beyond the numbers, his ability to perform under pressure and commitment to constant growth align with Atlético de Madrid’s values of intensity, pride and ambition. His investment reflects an interest in the club’s long-term vision and international growth,” Atléti’s statement finished.

After becoming an Atléti minority owner, Gilgeous-Alexander will now develop a strong rivalry with one of his close friends.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Vinícius Jr’s Friendship

Recent history suggests there’s perhaps no player in the world Atlético Madrid feel more animosity towards—outside of their own striker Julián Álvarez—than Real Madrid star Vinícius Jr. It just so happens that Gilgeous-Alexander is close friends with the Brazilian superstar.

Over the years, the duo of global stars have shared pictures on social media on vacation, training or simply spending time together socially. Vinícius Jr has gone to watch Thunder games in the past, posting images of a signed Gilgeous-Alexander jersey to his feeds.

Furthermore, the new Atlético Madrid owner has visited enemy ground. Gilgeous-Alexander joined his friend at Real Madrid’s training ground and even had some fun on the pitch, scoring a penalty against Vinícius Jr before doing Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration. He’s also visited the Bernabéu and was pictured on the pitch with Vinícius Jr and fellow Real Madrid player Éder Militão wearing the jersey of Los Blancos.

Atlético Madrid supporters won’t tolerate any hint of Real Madrid support from their new owner. Now, Gilgeous-Alexander and his close friend Vinícius Jr are on opposite sides of one of the fiercest city rivalries in all of European soccer.

NBA Superstars Continue to Invest in European Soccer

LeBron James has been part of Liverpool’s ownership group for over a decade. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Gilgeous-Alexander becomes the latest in a growing list of big-name NBA players in ownership groups of some of the biggest teams in European soccer.

LeBron James was a trailblazer in this regard when he became Liverpool minority-owner in 2011, buying a 2% stake in the club for $6.5 million. In 2021, the now Philadelphia 76er officially became a partner of Fenway Sports Group—the Reds’ majority ownership group.

In 2025, former Oklahoma City Thunder star Kevin Durant became a minority shareholder of back-to-back Champions League winners Paris-Saint Germain. Later that year, Giannis Antetokounmpo joined the investment group that became Chelsea Women owners once BlueCo sold the team.

Russell Westbrook, arguably the most loved player in Oklahoma City Thunder history outside of Gilgeous-Alexander, is part of the 49ers Enterprises group that owns Leeds United.

With U.S. investment groups turning their attention to European soccer clubs regularly nowadays, it’s also become an attractive venture for some of the most high-profile athletes in U.S. sports. Gilgeous-Alexander joining Atlético Madrid’s ownership group is the latest example.