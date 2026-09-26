Counting Down the Cavs: History Behind the Number 26 in Cavs History

Yesterday we went over the small history with the number 17. Today, two players have worn the number 26. It is also a matter of great sadness and also a moment of success for the team in recent history.

Kyle Korver - 2017-2019

Korver was acquired by the team in 2017 from the Hawks to bring some lethal shooting to that Cavs team as they were looking to become back-to-back NBA Champions.

He sits 8th all-time in three pointers made in NBA history. In 17 seasons he made 2,450 on 42.9% shooting which is also top 10 in NBA history.

Drafted in the second round in 2003, he played for six NBA teams. One of the first major three point threats in the NBA, at one point Korver was shooting nearly 50% from beyond the arc regularly.

In 124 games for the Cavs he averaged 9.3 points a game and shot 45% from three for the team. The 2017 season he shot 48.5% from three which is the Cavs regular season record.

Brandon Goodwin - 2022

From a longtime NBA legend to a player who played just 4 NBA seasons and had his final stop in Cleveland.

When he first got to the team he was on a 10-Day contract and given the number 26, but after getting a contract with the team he switched to 00. He stated he did not want 26 as his number with the team as he thought “it was a football number” and made the switch.

Currently, his basketball career is alive and well. He plays for the Shanghai Sharks in China and led his team to the CBA Championship and was named Finals MVP for his performance.

Cavaliers 3-Point Record - February 2nd, 2025

Against the Dallas Mavericks, the Cleveland Cavaliers broke their own team record for 3’s made in a game when they hit 26 as a team.

Ty Jerome would hit the 25th three to tie their record and then late in the fourth quarter Sam Merrill would make the teams 26th and record shot. Merrill scored 27 and hit nine of the team's three pointers.

Since this game, the Cavs really have not had a major shooting performance like this one. Going into this upcoming season they are bringing a new look offense to change things up.

Historic Losing Streak

From December 10th, 2010 to February 11th, 2011 the Cavs lost 26 straight games. Which at the time was the longest losing streak in NBA history. Those games were also tied for one of the longest losing streaks in all of sports history.

In that first season without LeBron the team did not have much going for them. They snapped that losing streak on February 12th when they beat the Clippers 126-119 in overtime in an emotional game for the team.

Tomorrow, we move to an important number in Cavaliers history. One that nobody will wear for the team again.