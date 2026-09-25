Counting Down the Cavs: Breaking Down the History of No. 27 in Cavs History

Day 28 provided some deep Cavs history about the two players to wear each of the numbers.

Now, as we move to 27 days remaining, just three have worn it and they are also names not many may know.

Starting off with the first to wear it, back in 1998.

Tony Dumas - 1998

Dumas played his final NBA season in Cleveland. A short career as well, he played just four years on three different teams.

He spent most of his career in Dallas where he had one season of averaging over five points a game in 1996 where he was at nearly 12 points a game.

In only seven games in Cleveland he scored a total of 14 points on 12 total field goals. A player who would be a crazy pull in your daily NBA guessing games.

Dwayne Jones - 2007-2008

Another player with a short career who had a stint in Cleveland is Dwayne Jones. Six NBA seasons and two with the Cavs. In 60 games with the Cavs he averaged 1.4 points a game.

Jones also spent time with the Celtics, Warriors, Bobcats, and Suns before his career ended

Mfiondu Kabangele - 2021

The most recent player to put on the jersey was Kabangele. In 2021, he played 16 games for the team.

Only three NBA seasons were played by Mfiondu. He played for the Cavs, Clippers, and Celtics with a majority of his NBA career taking place in LA where he played 35 games for the Clippers.

27-14 Record at Home

Last season, Cleveland held it down in front of the home fans with 27 wins. Playing in Cleveland was a major advantage last season and it ultimately helped them in the earlier playoff series.

This season, the home crowd has to continue that support as the East has gotten more competitive and the Cavs looks to make it back to the Conference Finals and beyond.

27.9 Points Per Game from Donovan Mitchell

Last season, Mitchell finished the year averaging 27 in 70 games. It was his best season offensively since that first year in Cleveland back in 2022.

Mitchell this offseason decided that Clevleand was where he wanted to be because of that home crowd that helped them win. He looks to want to finish his career in Cleveland and still help this team win a ring. But what does he have to do to make it happen?

27 Assists in a Game! - January 27th, 1982

On the 27th, Cavalier Geoff Huston set the team record with 27 assists in a game against the Golden State Warriors.

Cleveland won the game 110-106. Along with his record-setting game, he added on 24 points in the game.

Unfortunately, the three athletes to sport the number 27 did not have the most memorable careers, but today they got a little recognition as we celebrated their jerseys.

Tomorrow we go back to a more worn number in team history.