Nothing is worse in sports than when injuries ruin a player’s career. So many superstars over the year with questions from so many about what if they had managed to stay healthy? What if they were able to get another chance after healing?

What if they weren’t the #1 overall pick when they simply should not have been? The Cleveland Cavaliers have had plenty of these occurrences over the years, and we’re going to create a team around it.

Now introducing, the Cavs “All What-If Team”

PG: Isaiah Thomas

There were few more electrifying players in the NBA than Isaiah Thomas with the Celtics from 2015-2017. Endless buckets, clutch moments, and even a 53-point playoff performance. All of this from a 5 '9 guard who was the final pick of his draft earlier in 2010’s.

The centerpiece of a trade for Kyrie Irving, he had hurt his hip during the postseason. He was a shell of himself with the Cavs and wound up being traded at the 2018 trade deadline after suiting up for just 15 games. That is the same number in CLE as Baron Davis, by the way.

If he had been healthy, the season could have been very different. The roster may not have had to be fully shaken up at the deadline. He could have been a great running mate for LeBron James. If only, if only.

SG: Dajuan Wagner

During his one season at Memphis, Dajuan Wagner averaged 21 points per game. He just let shots fly and was anything but afraid. He looked like a big potential player in Cleveland after being selected in the lottery.

The problem was, he barely ever got on the court. 102 games over three seasons was all they got from him. And when he was actually out there, his efficiency was abysmal. A potential LeBron James running mate, just like Isaiah Thomas above, he could not stay on the floor.

He played one game with Golden State in 2006-07 and was done. He was only 23 years of age.

Imagine a healthy Wagner with these 2000’s squads. Man.

SF: Luke Jackson

During his playing days at Oregon, Luke Jackson was a big-time hooper. He was averaging 21-7-5 a game on 49% shooting by the time he graduated. One of the most impressive ssniors in the nation, he was a do-it-all playmaker with some good size.

The issue, like with Dajuan Wagner, was with his back. He wound up playing 10 games as a rookie. 36 as a sophomore. That would be it in Cleveland. This despite being the #10 pick.

Taken one year after LeBron James, he was supposed to be a great player next to him and wound up hardly ever being able to suit up. His NBA career lasted just 73 games over five years with four teams.

This was super unfortunate for the team, who had whiffed on Wagner two years earlier and lost Carlos Boozer after just two campaigns.

PF: Anthony Bennett

Everybody remembers this one. After winning the draft lottery in 2013, the Cleveland Cavaliers opted to take Anthony Bennett #1 out of UNLV. Now, this was a draft that did not have a clear-cut top pick and saw a lot of busts. Nerlens Noel, who was slated to miss the first year, had been on the minds of many.

But the team opted to draft somebody most believed would not have even gone top ten otherwise. Bennett was dealing with both sleeping issues and weight problems. He only had a few decent games during his rookie year. He was packaged with 2014 top pick Andrew Wiggins to acquire Kevin Love from the Timberwolves.

Four seasons. Four teams. Bennett was done. Would you believe that he’s still only 33 years of age? Another huge dud. He is in discussion as the worst number one overall pick in NBA history.

C: Anderson Varejao

The only player on this list to have had a long run with the Cavs, Anderson Varejao sort of sticks out like a sore thumb. But he still remains a massive what-if. After being a critical role player during LeBron James’ first tenure, his body started letting him down. They needed the Brazilian to play a bigger role in these seasons.

Over the next three years, he would miss 51, 41, and 57 games respectively. This, all while being listed as the team’s starting center. He played a smaller role in 2013-14 and managed to take the floor 65 out of 82 times. The injury bug bit him again the very next season, after James came back to the club.

The following trade deadline came, and he was traded. Imagine he had been healthy for these years? Perhaps they win more games. His game could have developed more.

It’s hard to say that Cleveland traded for Timofey Mozgov in 2014-15 if Varejão is fully healthy and able to contribute. If he had been a healthier option in the prior years. Because this is a player who averaged 14 points and 14 rebounds per game before going down in 2012-13. He was on his way to becoming an even bigger player for the squad.

Will that #17 go in the rafters someday? It remains to be seen. His "Wild Thing" nickname is an all-timer for sure.

A Few Hon. Mentions

2002 1st-round pick DeSagana Diop was never productive. The Derrick Rose experiment didn’t work in Cleveland. Kevin Love, just with his arm being ripped out of its socket. 2015 could have ended differently.

There are many players with situations here.