James Harden Gives Cavaliers Something They Haven’t Had in Years

The decision by the Cavs to acquire James Harden at last year’s trade deadline was not just a rental. They completed their contract agreement with the 11X All-Star a few weeks ago, confirming that the vet would be on board for at least another three years.

As he nears the late stage of his NBA career, Harden has shown the ability to impress at all levels with not just his scoring, but playmaking too. He will wind up ranking as one of the most memorable guards in the history of the league, and few will debate it.

Let’s discuss what he brings to Cleveland that they have been missing.

An Elite Playmaker

Since LeBron James left for LA in 2018, there has been a bit of a playmaking gap in Cleveland. Darius Garland did prove himself as a very solid floor general during his time, but he’s not quite on the level of James Harden in that department.

Injury issues with Garland in the late stages of 2024-25 and first half of 2025-26 did leave the team with a serious void there. Bringing in a healthy Harden who enters the upcoming campaign fully healthy gives them somebody that always knows how to make the right pass.

Some of his Cavs performances last year were very unique for Uno. He had never been a completely pass-first player, but he is operating on a higher facilitating level than the team saw from their brief (but enjoyable) Rajon Rondo tenure.

The pick-and-roll that Harden runs is one of the best in the league, and the big men are going to absolutely eat as a result of it.

Another Top-Tier Isolation Scorer

During his days on the Rockets, James Harden looked at times like one of the most efficient isolation players in NBA history. While he wasn’t scoring at the same clip in Cleveland as LA in 2025-26, he still knew how to get buckets in his patented step-back triple.

Kyrie Irving got his Cavs buckets with flash, while Harden’s style is more set. His ability to draw fouls on his long balls remains something that is extremely hard to teach. His clutch three-point basket against the Pistons in round two all but helped the team punch their ticket to the ECF, given what was on the line, with the series score and what not, being what it was.

Harden commands respect on the floor that sometimes Donovan Mitchell doesn’t even get. He is an extremely dangerous player out there, and with his fully healthy thumb coming into the year, he’s going to be even more fluid, with perhaps a few more buckers coming too.

At his peak, Harden was winning MVP’s. He was running one of the most efficient offenses in NBA history under Mike D’Antoni. With that type of floor general running things for the team, they could easily get back to their 2024-25 selves, and etch themselves into title conversations.